CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR

CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Marion Christensen, Harold and Arlene Christensen of Camp Douglas and Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome were Wednesday dinner guests of Ray and Jeanette Anderson at Camp Douglas.

Ken and Sue Olsen worked at the American Legion fish fry on Friday night.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Saturday and Sunday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to the Area Community Theatre on Saturday night to the Patsy Cline show.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Bonnie Hedding picked her mom, Kate Batten, up in Shennington on Sunday afternoon and they went to Tomah to visit Doug and Ruth Murray.

Sounds like some more cold weather coming, but keep thinking spring.

HAPPY VALENTINE’S to all of my readers.

SOUTH

SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

As you are reading this, I hope you had a happy Valentine’s Day. Next week you will find out how my neighbors celebrated. However, there are a few tidbits to so share from the previous week, so read on.

Yesterday, Sunday, Steve Schumann and Deb Wood went over to Milestone Assisted Living in Hillsboro to visit his mom, Ruth. They had learned that dogs were welcome there, so they brought Ruth’s dog Fritz along for a happy reunion. Even though it’s been a few years since Ruth last saw Fritz, he was excited to see her.

Last Tuesday I took Cris and Sam Swartzentruber up to Tomah for an appointment at Miracle Ear. The next day I was back in Tomah again, this time to meet with my sisters-in-law Darlene Martalock of South Ridge and Margery Collins from Black River Falls. We got together for lunch and a post-Christmas visit at Perkins Restaurant.. Friday Christopher Young of Hillsboro joined me for breakfast at Club Chapparal in rural Wonewoc.

Ron and Arlene Garvens were in Elroy at the United Methodist Church to attend the celebration of life and funeral for Carla Von Haden. Several years ago Tilmer Roalkvam was referred to as Mr. Elroy. More recently Carla could be named Ms. Elroy as she was very active in community affairs. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Thursday evening Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana attended visitation for Carla Von Haden at Picha Funeral Home. Later that evening the gals attended the Royall girls basketball game versus Bangor. Saturday Lynette attended a Zoom meeting of Vernon Electric delegates, and in the evening she and Sally dined on barbecued ribs at Fireball Bar and Grill.

One of my favorite hymns is “Great is Thy faithfulness.” The third verse ends “blessings all mine, with ten thousand beside.” The chorus continues “morning by morning new blessings I see, great is Thy faithfulness, Lord unto me.” Another great hymn is “Blessed Assurance,” and the words strengthen our faith as we sing them. What wonderful joy can be found when we make a joyful noise unto the Lord. End of sermon. Amen.

