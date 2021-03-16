CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Robert and Ann Wappler and Gordon and Darlene Koeninger from Tomah visited Leroy and Pat Christensen at Rome on Saturday.

Daughter Cara Potter from Cutler drove Leroy and me to Mayo in Rochester, Minnesota, on Thursday. We met our friends from Mankato for lunch and a nice visit before our appointment.

Leroy and I visited Joe and Cara Potter from Cutler and Cardell Potter from Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday at Joe and Cara's land in Rome.

Darrell and Sheila Prielipp and Shane were Tuesday evening dinner guests of Ken and Sue Olsen.

Chris Hedding and Peter from Wittenberg visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Pete Blija Stephen, Michael, and Matthew from Whitewater, and Mike Blija from Wautoma spent the weekend with their dad and Grandpa to help John celebrate his birthday which was Monday of this week.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to visit Jim Bernhardt near Clifton on Saturday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her parents Allan and Kate Batten on Sunday.

Ina Williamson from Milwaukee visited John Blija on Sunday to wish him a happy birthday.