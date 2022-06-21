CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Pat Christensen attended our Operation Roundup board meeting at Oakdale REC on Wednesday.

The Monroe County Historical Society board met on Thursday at Perkins in Tomah. I attended that meeting.

Cardell and Emily Potter and Laylah visited great-grandad and gram on Sunday evening. She was sleeping, so we didn't get to hold her.

Sympathy is extended to the Arlie Finnigan family. Arlie was a special man, and he loved people. He would always bring Leroy and me a Christmas basket from the Oakdale Lions Club and it was a joy to visit with him.

Sheila Prielipp visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Friday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Nekoosa on Saturday to a graduation party for Ken's granddaughter, Holly Engel.

Bonnie Hedding along with other relatives and friends gathered at the Oakdale Park on Saturday for Fred Waltemath's graduation.party.

Ken and Sue Olsen visited Jim Bernhardt at Clifton on Sunday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, on Sunday at Shennington.

The tractor pull is coming in — lots of excitement.

If anyone could give me an address for any of these I would be very pleased. We are having our big class reunion in September and have not been able to find these classmates: Norma Jean Anderson Mentzel, Charlotte Bodette Stacy, Douglas Bodette, Shyla Fisher, Helen Johnson Bahr, Bernice Rowell Stratton, Richard Wadephul and Elnora Harp Parsons. Please call me at 715-325-7336.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

Since last Wednesday evening’s storms, a lot of hay has been harvested and the June harvest is still in full swing. It looks like Wisconsin’s dairy herd and other alfalfa-eating animals will have good fodder next winter. I miss those days when I was out in the field shooting hay bales into the wagon for the guys to haul to the barn. If you missed this column last week it was because I was up in Barron with my cousin Louise Kaus, where I joined her family celebrating the graduation of her youngest grandson in Eagan, Minnesota, on Saturday.

After returning home last week, on Wednesday I joined 10 other Kendall Library Book Club members for a tour of Wonewoc Library, Hatch Library in Mauston and New Lisbon Library with lunch at the China Buffet in Mauston. Thursday afternoon I met with Christopher Young and his daughters Chloe, Lily, Truth and Felicity for a trip to Richland Center roller skating. The next day I was with the family as the girls enjoyed swimming in Hillsboro Lake. Saturday it was time to take the girls home to their mother, so we drove to Elgin, Illinois, where they were met by their maternal grandfather and exchanged them for their brother, August, who will be spending several weeks here in rural Hillsboro with his father. On Fathers’ Day, August and I treated Christopher to lunch at The Summit Restaurant with dessert at McDonald’s in Reedsburg, where Christopher’s oldest son, Kit, works.

Enough about me. Up the valley last Thursday, Arlene Garvens got together with her friends from the KTY Jun Quilt Guild for a shop hop and visited two places in Beaver Dam, and one each in Ripon, Oakfield and Mauston. She reported that all were excellent shops and well worth the trip.

At the west end of the neighborhood, Chip and Mary Marty and family spent the weekend camping at West Salem, where Brett and his baseball team participated in a tournament.

Last, but certainly not least, we come to Wednesday with Kendall Library director Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana along with assistant director Charisa Finn leading the library tour I wrote about up above. On Friday Lynette and Sally were in Janesville to attend the memorial service for Jane Darcey, a former co-worker of Lynette’s. Saturday Lisa Goostree of Baraboo met Lynette and Sally at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kendall for the spring banquet, and afterward the three gals went up to the Pony Express Supper Club for some ice cream to top off the day.

Sometimes it seems that God has forgotten us or isn’t paying attention to our needs, like last Wednesday’s storms in which several trees went down or were damaged, but the next day the sun came out and the new corn and soybean fields were marching in their rows up and down and around the hills while the farmers were busily mowing alfalfa and then spending the rest of the week harvesting it. God is always in control even when we don’t think he is, and we can rejoice and thank and praise him for his loving care for us.

