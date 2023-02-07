BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Happy birthday to Ken Olsen, who turned a year older on Wednesday.

Doris Kelley and Jim Roroff came to visit Ken and Sue Olsen on Wednesday and brought chicken for dinner and, of course, cake and ice cream were also on the menu.

Thursday Ken and Sue Olsen and John Blija from Bear Creek and Dave Hartley from Oakdale area went to the Family Restaurant in Sparta for breakfast for the retired men who worked at the Tomah railroad shops. Twelve people attended. Always a nice get-together.

Alicia and Annie Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Saturday evening Ken and Sue Olsen went to Doris Kelley's home to help Jim Roroff celebrate his birthday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, in Shennington after church on Sunday.

Laurie Batten from Mauston and Bonnie Hedding went to the visitation for Lillian Jorgeson at Sonnenburg funeral Home on Sunday afternoon.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Lillian Jorgeson, who passed away last week. Her funeral was on Monday.

Hope everyone is staying well and warm.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

As of today, Monday, February is almost a week old, and already my calendar is filling up with activities to tell you about. Visiting with neighbors, I suspect that they, too, will have some good tidbits to entertain your reading pleasure. In the meantime, continue reading for the past week’s events in the lives of us folks on the south side of Kendall.

Last Monday I had an appointment in Onalaska, and Christopher Young accompanied me. We lunched at Perkins for free pie Monday, and on the way home on Hwy. 71, we stopped at RBI Entities for a visit with Merle Micka. You may remember Merle was in foster care with Dave and me for 30 years. He is doing real well and asked about all of our family and friends and said to say “hi” to everybody. Friday evening Christopher and I attended the movie “Miracle” at St. John’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, sponsored by the Kendall Public Library. Sunday morning found us at Flippy's Bar & Grill after church with Dave and Pam Strike. As we were enjoying late breakfast, the Chip and Mary Marty Family came in for their morning repast after church and Sunday school.

The Marty children have been busy with athletic events in the new year, and on Saturday seven-year-old Mya wrestled and got a third. Layla played basketball with the Royall eighth-grade team at New Lisbon and played that school plus the Necedah school and won both games. Way to go, kids!

Monday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana joined Dave and Mary Sterba, Dave and Kathy Snyder and Allan and Heather Vlasak for a joint birthday celebration at Tabor Bar & Grill. Tuesday the gals were at the two book club meetings at the Kendall Public Library, where I also attended and discussed Nora Roberts’ novel “Whiskey Beach." Wednesday, Sally played mah Jong with the usual group and Friday evening the gals hosted the movie “Miracle,” the true story of the year the USA Olympic hockey team beat the Russian team and won their gold medals. Saturday Lynette and Sally were in Westby for lunch at Borgen’s Café where they met Mariane Weidenbach. Sally and Mariane then drove up to the Twin Cities, where they went to the airport to fly to Mexico for their annual trip. In the meantime Lynette will keep the home fires burning until their return in two weeks.

One of the things I enjoy doing is looking through my husband Dave’s old American Standard Bible that I gave to him on his 48th birthday in 1978. He had a paper clip in 1 Chronicles 16, The Psalm of Thanksgiving beginning at verse 8 through verse 36. He had underlined verse 12, which reads “Remember His wonderful deeds which He has done, His marvels and the judgments from His mouth.” When life doesn’t always go the way I want it to, this verse is a good reminder of the abundant blessings God has bestowed on me. A good lesson for all of us. Amen.