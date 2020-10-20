CORRESPONDENCE

My week was rather quiet until Thursday when I had some chores to take care of away from home and in the process stopped to visit with Clayton and Frieda Jacobson and granddaughter Tammy Grammetz. From there I had business over on Moccasin Avenue and called on Doug Rogalla, then stopped to see Everett and Carol Bradley before heading home.

Debbie Parkhurst has decided to stay with parents Jim and Mary for a few more days before leaving for her home in Lexington, Kentucky.

Tuesday was a busy day for Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana as they went down to Mount Horeb and brought their lunches for a get-together with Barb Brekke Underwood and a couple of Lynette’s former coworkers at the school. On the way home they detoured to Mary Anne Airth-Kindree’s to wish her a happy birthday. Thursday the gals were up at the VA Hospital in Tomah for their flu shots, and they want to remind everyone to be sure to have their immunizations soon. Friday they got pizza form the Hidden Inn and lunched with Carol Bradley, Eileen Richie and Gina Trepes at the library. Saturday they were up on South Ridge at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church to pack Sunday School boxes for the kids to take home as they are not having Sunday School during the pandemic.

The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away. Blessed be the name of the Lord. What a blessing for those of us left behind when we know that our loved ones are believers and are now continuing their eternal life with our Lord and Savior Jesus. We can’t wish them back in their broken bodies, but we can rejoice that they are free from pain and sorrow. Again I extend my heartfelt sympathy to Mona and share in her grief for a husband well loved as well a servant of his country for many years. Praise the Lord in all circumstances.

