BEAR CREEK

Claudine Vandervort Stockman from Wisconsin Rapids accompanied Pat Christensen from Rome to Tomah om Tuesday for a class reunion meeting at Perkins.

Randy and Jill Staedter, our neighbors, visited Leroy and me on Thursday.

Leroy and Pat Christensen went to Tomah on Saturday for the Oakdale Electric Cooperative’s annual meeting and had a nice visit with our friends Arden and Lois Eberhardt from Kendall.

Ken and Sue Olsen worked at the fish fry at the Tomah American Legion on Friday evening.

Congratulations to Danielle Kelley, who completed her course and is now a registered nurse. Her son Dane pinned her. How nice. Good luck, Danielle.

Wednesday Sue Olsen picked up her sister, Doris Kelley, and they went out to breakfast in Sparta and then on to La Crosse shopping.

Wednesday Ken Olsen and his retired railroad buddies went for a drive and breakfast. John Blija, Walt Spolum and Dave Hartley accompanied him.

Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited her sister Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Clifton Sunday to Sue’s brother, Jim Bernhardt, for lunch and watched the Brewers baseball game.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday after church.

THINK SPRING.