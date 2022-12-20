CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, on Friday at Shennington

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center on Tuesday.

Kylie Prielipp spent from Friday night until Sunday with grandma Sue and Ken Olsen.

Walt and Sherry Spolum treated Ken and Sue Olsen to fish on Friday evening at The Pines.

Fred Waltemath from Wyeville visited aunt Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Pat and Pete Butzen from Slinger spent a couple of days with John Blija this past week. They came for the final hunt of the season.

Darrell and Sheila Prielipp, Shane and Connor, Dan and Mary Prielipp, Ken and Sue Olsen and Kylie Prielipp went to The Pines for dinner on Saturday night as Connor will leave tomorrow to go back to Florida for training with the Minnesota Twins. Good luck, Connor.

Happy birthday to Sheila Prielipp, who celebrated her birthday on Saturday. Ken and Sue Olsen stopped over to wish her happy birthday.

The Batten family members did their annual Christmas caroling on Sunday. They do this very year, and it is such a treat to those who are home bound. Thank you.

Pat Christensen attended the Oakdale REC retired employee Christmas party on Wednesday at Pizones in Tomah.

Randy and Jill Staedter picked Leroy and Pat Christensen up Saturday afternoon, and we went to Tomah to see the Christmas train. It was decorated beautifully. They gave the food pantry $4,500 which was greatly appreciated.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Bob Sherwood, who passed away this week. His visitation was Friday, Dec. 16 at the American Legion hall in Tomah. He is well known and will be missed by many.

SOUTH SIDE

Thursday morning I awoke to a winter wonderland as the world was blanketed with a thick covering of white, which lasted until the sun started to change the landscape on Sunday morning. For a few days we were living in a Christmas card as the snowplows made the roads safe for traveling through the surrounding beauty.

Prior to the above, on Wednesday Christopher Young accompanied me to the Hill Country Belles Red Hats Christmas party at the Boorman House in Mauston. I had to leave early so he could take me to La Crosse for oral surgery at Grand Rivers Dental. Then I hibernated for two days and tried to continue getting ready for the holiday. On Saturday afternoon Christopher and I lunched at Tabor Bar & Grill and saw Allan Vlasak and cousin Dave Vlasak also enjoying the cuisine. Sunday after church Dave and Pam Strike met me at Flippy’s Bar & Grill in Kendall, and as we were having a good chat while waiting for our food, Raye and Marie Walz came in and joined us for brunch. After ordering we were conversing gaily when Craig Buswell arrived to complete the sextet.

Christopher Young of Hillsboro got on the road early on Sunday to drive down to Elgin, Illinois, where he picked up his three youngest offspring, August, Truth and Felicity, for a Christmas visit from their home in Indianapolis.

Monday afternoon Ron Garvens was in Kendall helping the Lions Club and Legionnaires pack fruit bags and deliver them to local senior citizens, one of which he brought to me for a Christmas treat. Sometimes it pays to be old. On Saturday Arlene attended the KTY Jun Quilt Guild Christmas party at the Mauston Methodist Church.

Chip, Mary, Layla, Brett and Mya Marty joined other family members at the home of parents Bob and Karen Marty in Tomah for an early celebration of Jesus’ birthday after spending the week trying to juggle work, school and making Christmas preparations.

Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were among the folks who were working at packing the Lions and Legionnaires Christmas fruit bags Monday, and then the gals attended the fifth-grade through high school winter concert at Royall High School. The next day they delivered fruit bags. Wednesday Lynette and Sally enjoyed their Red Hats sisters’ Christmas party. Saturday evening they were up on South Ridge for Christmas in Wellington at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.

It is now only six days until next Sunday, when Christians everywhere will be celebrating the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ, with families and friends. A few weeks ago it seemed like we had a lot of time to get ready for this blessed event, and now it is almost upon us, and next Monday we will be enjoying second Christmas in German households and Boxing Day in England. Gifts will have been given and received and God’s greatest gift to mankind of his son will be with us as we recover from all the excitement of again welcoming Jesus and the joyous story of his birth, which never grows old. Have a blessed week as you keep Christ in your hearts.