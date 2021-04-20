CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

Last week I thought about phoning in my news from my niece’s smart phone but decided to just celebrate my 83rd birthday at my niece Helena Boles and family, along with Leanne La Valle and offspring plus several friends in Racine. I drove down Thursday and returned home on Tuesday, celebrating Saturday with a party at the Boles’ home as they have the biggest house. After I got home I picked up Margaret Leis Wednesday evening, and we had braised chicken and dumplings at the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall. Friday evening I attended the installation service and reception for Reverend Kim Kuhfuss at the Monroe County Orthodox Presbyterian Church, and Sunday he served his first official day in the pulpit.

Tuesday Ron and Arlene Garvens were in Watertown for the State Violet Council meeting making plans for upcoming events. Friday Ron and Arlene took the Parkhursts out for fish supper at Benders Family Restaurant in Elroy, and the next evening Guy Parkhurst enjoyed supper at his paternal grandparents as well as spending time at Grandma Elaine Woodard’s during the weekend.

The Chip Marty family spent the weekend in St. Cloud, Minnesota, at a basketball tournament. Layla played on a team from La Crosse, and they won two of their four games. Good job, girl!