With warmer weather this week, we can get out our spring coats and lighter wear and hopefully stow away our heavy winter outer apparel to the back of the closet. However we have had Easter Sunday snowstorms, so I’ll wait for the weekend forecast before I plan my wardrobe for the day. In the meantime the neighbors have been busy little beavers, so read on.

Much of our news this week concerns Roland Koenig’s retirement party, and Steve Schumann and foster daughter Bryana attended the fete at Hillsboro Brewing Company Thursday evening.

Coming west up the valley, I attended the public test last Wednesday for this week’s primary election at the Glendale town hall. Friday Christopher Young and I lunched at Elroy Eatery, and on Sunday after church we enjoyed the brunch at Flippy’s Bar and Grill. We saw the Chip Marty family there also.

Ron and Arlene Garvens attended the Kendall Lions Fund Fest Saturday evening at the Kendall Community Hall. Sunday they were among the folks enjoying Flippy’s brunch.

Allan and Heather Vlasak got out a few nights last week and on Thursday helped neighbor Roland Koenig celebrate his retirement. Saturday they attended the Lions Fund Fest.

Lynnette Vlasak and Sally Dana seldom disappoint us with news and this week they started out on Monday as they went shopping in La Crosse and lunched at Panera. Tuesday they hosted the book club at Kendall Public Library discussing “The Dead Will Tell” by Linda Costillo. Thursday they attended Roland’s party and Saturday morning attended the 8th grade Solo Ensemble contest to hear great-niece Layla Marty perform in a quartet and win first place. Congratulations, Layla! Saturday they were at the Fund Fest and Lynnette was awarded Citizen Of The Year, which was well deserved. Congrats to Lynnette!

Monday morning Roland Koenig slept in on his first day of retirement. Perhaps we’ll be hearing more from the Koenig household in his leisure time. Enjoy, young man! May you reach my age and surpass it in good health.

As you read this we will be at the end of Holy Week for Christians everywhere and looking forward to the third day after his crucifixion when Jesus left the tomb alive, preparing to finish his job on earth and return to his Father 40 days later when he ascended into Heaven. Have a blessed Resurrection Sunday!