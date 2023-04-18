BEAR CREEK

It was an exciting weekend for the Prielipp/Olsen family. Saturday Darrell and Sheila Priellipp Dan and Mary Prielipp, Duane and Becky Prielipp and Kylie, Ken and Sue Olsen, Marty Waltemath and Julie Greenheck went to Peoria, Illinois, to watch Connor Prielipp, who pitches for the Minnesota Twins organization. There were games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and Connor’s team won all three games. What an exciting time. Congratulations, Connor.

Ken and Sue stopped in Illinois on Sunday on the way home and visited Emil Luseman.

Bonnie Hedding and house guests Joey and Jodi Mosher from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, were Easter Sunday guests of Ken and Colleen Bolchen in New Lisbon.

Ken and Sue Olsen visited Chuck and Kim Zimmernan in Edgerton and had Easter dinner with them.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday evening.

Hope everyone had a nice Easter.

SOUTH SIDE

(Week of April 10)

Why am I working today? My calendar says it’s Easter Monday, and that sounds like a holiday. At least I can continue to eat my Easter candy, but does that mean I have to quit eating it tomorrow? Just a bit of foolishness to begin the column this week. The neighbors have had some activity as well as a blessed Resurrection Day so read on.

The next door neighbors to the east were up at Tabor Bar & Grill Wednesday and Steve Schumann with foster son and daughter Scott and Bryana enjoyed a good meal. On Easter they were back for the holiday meal and foster mom Deb Wood served them at both visits.

Here in the middle of the valley, I worked at the election for the town of Glendale on Tuesday with Carol Bradley, Sally Dana and Eileen Richie. The next day Christopher Young and son Kit joined me for supper at Tabor Bar & Grill. Sunday after church Christopher and I joined Tommy Rafajko and Raye and Marie Walz for the Easter feast at Flippy’s Bar & Grill in Kendall, then Christopher and I were invited to the Walz home for dessert and fellowship.

Kurt and Catherine Garvens of Hollandale arrived Saturday to spend the holiday weekend with parents Ron and Arlene Garvens. Sunday they were among the folks at Flippy’s Easter banquet.

Monday, Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana made their first trip this season to American Family Field to see the Brewers win 10-0. Tuesday, Sally was working at the polls, and the next day the gals lunched at Tabor Bar & Grill. Thursday, they ate at the Senior Dining Center in Kendall, and Sally attended St. John’s Ladies Aid while Lynette went to work at the Kendall Public Library. On Saturday, they had coffee with Connie Dorow in Hillsboro, and on Easter it was down to Johnnycake Hollow for dinner at The Ranch with Lowell and Arlys Zellmer, Allan and Heather Vlasak, Chip and Mary Marty and kids, Lisa Goostree of Baraboo and Mariane Weidenbach from Viroqua.

Sunday morning Christians celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and the angel from heaven appeared to Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James and Salome at the open tomb in Matthew chapter 28. The angel told them to go to Jesus’ disciples and tell them to go into Galilee where he will be. The women reported this as instructed and they met Jesus in verse 9. We serve a risen savior, he’s in the world today and he lives in the hearts of all who believe in him. Hallelujah! What a savior! Amen.

(Week of April 17)

Winter has returned. The calendar got mixed up and forgot to give us the March snowstorms that we usually top off the winter with and saved it for the middle of April. Do you ever remember having this much snow on the 16th of April? If April showers bring May flowers, what will snow showers bring? I guess we’ll just have to wait a couple of weeks to find out.

Last Monday I got another year older, and Christopher Young and son Kit joined me for supper at Tabor Bar & Grill followed by birthday cake at their home. Wednesday, 19 Hill Country Belles Red Hats met at the Dorset Valley Schoolhouse Restaurant for our April get together. Friday evening Christopher and I enjoyed pizza at the Elroy Eatery and on Sunday joined some church friends for breakfast buffet at Flippy’s Bar & Grill in Kendall before going over to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wilton to pick up drive by chicken dinners for supper. Not a whole lot of cooking going on in my house last week.

Last Tuesday, Arlene Garvens met with her sewing group at KTY Jun Quilt Guild in the Mauston Methodist Church. Wednesday evening she and Ron were at the Tomah Concert Association’s program.

Lynette Vlasak attended her last meeting of the Monroe County Librarians at the Norwalk Public Library. She will be retiring from the Kendall Public Library at the end of this month. She and Sally Dana enjoyed the Red Hats meeting on Wednesday and on Saturday they were in Tomah shopping and had take out dinner from the Peking Chinese Restaurant. Sunday, the gals picked up chicken dinners for Allan and Heather Vlasak along with their own meals. Why cook when there are so many other good options available?

As I look out my window this Monday morning and see the snow falling, adding to the white landscape just as the world was putting on its spring green finery, I think how blessed we are to be able to live in this climate and experience these events, which will live in our memories when we think back on the spring of 2023. In our daily walk with Jesus there is so much to be thankful for and praise him for in our times of crises as well as during the good times. Amen.