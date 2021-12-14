CORRESPONDENCE

Leroy and Pat Christensen went to the Molly B Christmas sho in Reedsburg on Sunday. It was a great show. We met up with Dick and Sandy Baumgarten, Doris Hall, Carol Chinook and Bob and Linda Stump from Tomah.

Friday I picked up Mandi Moore in Tomah, and she came home with me and was an overnight guest at our house. In the afternoon Leroy, Mandi and I visited Cara Potter.

Dave Hartley visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Wednesday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom Kate Batten at Shennington on Friday and Sunday.

Ken and Sue attended and helped with the Journey to Bethlehem at St. Paul church in Tomah on Saturday. Ken was a tax collector.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Sue Olsen and Doris Kelley attended the funeral for Robert Wilson on Saturday at St. John's Lutheran church on the Ridge. Sympathy is extended to his family.

Darrell and Sheila Prielipp visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Sunday.

