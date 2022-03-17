CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR

CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

As I sit here typing my news, the sun is shining in my office window and some of the snow is gone. So I am thinking SPRING.

Dick and Sandy Baumgaraten and Doris Hall from Toamh spent Thursday visiting Leroy and Pat Christensen.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Saturday and Sunday.

Darrell Prielipp returned home this week after spending two months in Corpus Christi, Texas, working for Gerke construction.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday and Sunday.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the American Legion Hall in Tomah on Sunday.

Dan and Mary Prielipp returned home on Sunday after spending several days up north snowmobiling.

We are now in our Lenten season, and Easter will be coming soon.

SOUTH

SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

Daylight Saving Time began early Sunday morning, and Friday the 13th also arrived on Sunday this month. The Ides of March is tomorrow (Tuesday) and St. Patrick’s Day is on this Thursday. How’s that for a memorable week? Also we’re supposed to have a warm spell to top it all off. Wow! Thus ends my collection of useless knowledge for this week. Now for the good stuff.

The Hill Country Belles Red Hats gals met for lunch at Bender’s Family Restaurant in Elroy on Wednesday after a hiatus for the past several months due to the upswing of the COVID-19 virus over the winter.

Thursday I took Kathy Stubrud to Mayo Clinic and Hospital in La Crosse for a doctor’s appointment and lunch afterward at the Sparta Family Restaurant. Saturday I accompanied Christopher and Kit Young of Hillsboro to Elgin, Illinois, to meet Julie and Felicity Young and pick up August to bring him up for a visit with his father and brother for a couple of weeks.

Ron and Arlene Garvens spent the weekend in the Waukesha area and Friday evening took brother-in-law Ed Naber out for fish supper. Saturday they visited with Bob and Gladys Roszkowski and also spent some time with granddaughter Nicole and great-grandsons Mason and Grant Bruckner.

Saturday afternoon Dean Tompkins brought his granddaughter, Clare Everson, to visit great-uncle and aunt Allan and Heather Vlasak. Tuesday noon Allan and Sally Dana lunched at the Kendall Senior Dining Center and Allan stayed to play cards.

Tuesday evening Sally Dana invited Christopher and Kit Young and me to join her for the spaghetti dinner and band and choir concert at Royall High School. A delightful evening of good food and entertainment.

One of the joys of living in a small community is the annual Kendall Lions Club Fundfest, which will take place this Saturday, the 19th , at the Community Hall beginning at 5:00 that evening. God has planted us here to enjoy the fellowship of friends and neighbors, and I hope to see many of you there.

