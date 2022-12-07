CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Sympathy is extended to the family of Eldon "Bud" Brown, who passed away last week.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Bob Keene. Ha passed away last Monday. Bob and I are/were the last two original members of the Methodist church in Tomah. So I am now a loner.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Janice Grimshaw Lobe, who also passed away last week.

Leroy and Pat Christensen visited Sharon Bauman near Oakdale on Tuesday.

Hope everyone had a nice Thanksgiving. Joe and Cara Potter picked Grandad and Gram Christensen up and we went to the Community Thanksgiving dinner at Murray's on Main in Tomah. Food and fellowship were great.

Daughter Cara Potter picked me up Sunday afternoon, and we went to Sonnenberg Funeral Home in Tomah for the visitation of Bud Brown.

John and Mike Blija entertained Pete and Pat Butzen from Slinger, Keven Butzen from Minneapolis, Gregg Bakke from Muskego, Dan and Ryan Welsh from Hartford and Pete Blija from Whitewater for the opening weekend of deer hunting.

Bonnie Hedding entertained the Batten family for Thanksgiving. It was a good day with 44 of the family together at her house.

John and Mike Blija from Bear Creek and Anja from Illinois spent Thanksgiving day in Wautoma at the home of Ray and Loretta Phiel.

Tomah's Christmas Parade was on Friday night, and after the parade several came to Bonnie Heding's for treats and to get warmed up.

Saturday Bonnie went to visit Chris Hedding and Peter in Wittenberg.

Sunday Kate Batten from Shennington and Bonnie from Bear Creek visited Ruby Granger in Oakdale.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

Are you wondering what happened to this column last week? Wonder no more. I left town two days before Thanksgiving and spent a week enjoying the festive holiday with my nieces and nephews and families along with a few friends down in Racine and Kenosha. Keep reading for the rest of my news, along with those of the neighborhood.

Thanksgiving Day Steve Schumann and family joined the relatives at Roland and Vicki Koenig’s for the annual feast.

After arriving home on the 29th, I went into Kendall to attend the book club’s 5 p.m. session and discussed “The Time Keeper” by Mitch Albom, an interesting story about the author’s idea of how time began. Wednesday Christopher Young and I lunched at the Elroy Eatery, and Thursday morning we attended Bible Study at the Ev. Free Church in Kendall. Saturday I did my Christmas baking at the library’s fundraiser cookie walk at St. John’s Church.

Ron and Arlene Garvens rejoiced in having all 16 of their family members from various points of the globe at their home for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Last Wednesday evening Vlasak cousins Allan and Dave got together for supper up at The Summit for chicken and dumplings. Saturday morning Heather Vlasak attended the Advent Breakfast at Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy and then went over to Kendall for the cookie walk. Sunday she was at Flippy’s Bar and Grill to wish Kathy Snyder a happy birthday.

The Vlasak and Zellmer families gathered from far and near for Thanksgiving at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow. Tuesday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana hosted the two sessions of the book club at the Kendall Public Library and kept busy with mundane jobs until Saturday, when Sally hosted the library’s cookie walk at St. John’s Church. Sunday Sally attended Advent by Candlelight at St. Paul’s Church in Wonewoc and later attended the birthday party for Kathy Snyder at Flippy’s.

As we advance into the Christmas season celebrating Advent and preparing both our homes and hearts to receive God’s greatest gift to mankind, it is good to continue to remember that Jesus is still the reason for the season. Without Christ there would be no reason to rejoice. It would only be another winter day, perhaps with a brief reminder of the winter solstice. Christ is the beginning of Christmas.Hallelujah!