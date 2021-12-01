CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

News for the week of Nov. 8. Sorry I just got busy and forgot to call.

Monday evening our grandchildren, Cardell and Emily Potter from Wisconsin Rapids, came and visited grandad and gram Christensen.

Claudie Stockman from Wisconsin Rapids drove to our house, and she and Pat Christensen went to Tomah and met friends for lunch on Wednesday.

Wednesday the 10th, Pat Christensen attended her Operation Roundup meeting at Oakdale Electric. The Operation Board made some great donations for the Thanksgiving holiday. If you are a member of Oakdale Electric and have not signed up for Operation Roundup, please do so. It is such a good feeling when we help so many different groups.

Saturday the 13th, Leroy and Pat Christensen visited Steve and Betty Gebhardt at Warrens.

Leroy and I went to an open house at the home of Sara and Aleda Moseley and David and Merideth Moseley near Warrens On Saturday.

Heather Brieske from Tomah invited cousins to their home on Sunday the 14th as she is working on Peterson family history and wanted some input from the family. What a fun/interesting day.

Ken and Sue Olsen entertained on Sunday the 14th for an early Thanksgiving dinner. Darrell and Sheila Prielipp and Shane, Duane and Becky Prielipp and Kylie, Colt Prielipp and Dan and Mary Prielipp and Hailey attended.

This week Nov. 15:

Sympathy is extended to the family of Tom Clay.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center on Tuesday.

Friday Dianna Freemore visited Bonnie Hedding.

Sue Olsen helped at the arts/craft sale at the American Legion Hall on Saturday.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville and Bill Batten and Eugene Batten from Shennington visited Bonnie Hedding.

Weekend hunters at the John Blija home were Mike Blija from Wautoma, Dan and Ryan Walsh from Milwaukee, Greg Bakke from Muskego, Gregg and Dave Vaness from Milwaukee, Pete and Pat Butzen from Slinger and Kevin Butzzen from St. Paul, Minnesota. The annual deer hunting gang.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited several times last week at Bonnie Heddings.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Allan Batten, who passed away this weekend.

Hope everyone has a special Thanksgiving.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

Week of Nov. 22

The gun deer hunting season is upon us, and we are heading for Thanksgiving when the successful hunters will be giving thanks for their bounty and others will be praying for their tags to be filled by sundown on Sunday. In the meantime here are a few items to share with you.

Beginning at the Feisty Fauskas, I had two noteworthy events last week. First, I went to La Crosse on Monday where I picked up Margaret Leis at Gundersen Hospital and brought her home to recuperate from the surgery the week before. Then fast forward to Friday when Christopher Young and I drove down to Soldiers Grove for supper at The Old Oak Inn. Proprietress Deb Arndt gave us a tour of the historic residence after our meal.

Up the valley, Mary Parkhurst was happy to see daughter Debbie of Lexington, Kentucky, arrive on Sunday afternoon to spend Thanksgiving with her mother and stay for awhile afterwards.

Arlys Zellmer, along with daughters Mary Marty and Rachel Zellmer and their offspring, spent a fun weekend at The Lodge in Mauston while their menfolk hunted at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow. As of Sunday evening Chip Marty had bagged a nice doe for their freezer.

It’s been another barren week for news from Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana as they are quarantined up at their digs on the west end of the neighborhood. Hopefully by next week they will have served their time and will be back in the thick of things by the time you read this column again.

Although the stores and television commercials are full of Christmas preparations, I don’t begin my celebrating until after Thanksgiving. For me the day after the day of feasting is the start of the Reason for The Season. In the Holy Bible, the book of Psalms has more than 32 references to giving thanks after the authors wrote innumerably of God’s loving kindness. We are so blessed by the Lord that it doesn’t seem that one day of giving thanks should be enough and according to Scripture, it isn’t. We should be continually thankful in all we do even in times of crises as God is always deserving of our praise. Psalm 100, verse 4 reads ”Enter His gates with thanksgiving, and His courts with praise. Give thanks to Him; bless His name.” King James Version. We should take heed. Amen!

Week of Nov. 29

With Thanksgiving last week, this column is back to normal with all of the comings and goings in the neighborhood, so I’ll forego all of the twaddle and get right to the good stuff.

Next door the Steve Schumann family enjoyed their holiday feast up at the Mt. Tabor Bar. Dar’s son Matt De Fliger and co-owner Heather Duval opened the bar for business earlier in the month and celebrated their new venture with a free Thanksgiving dinner to help local folks to get acquainted with them.

Thursday Christopher Young and I gobbled ‘til we wobbled at The Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall. Sunday after church I joined Dave and Pam Strike and former members Frank and Shirley Thomas of Arkansas for lunch at The Double R in Elroy.

Up on the hill at Ron and Arlene Garvens, son Keith of St. Louis spent the holiday weekend with his parents, and on Thanksgiving they joined Jason and Carley Garvens of Madison at the home of Kurt and Catherine Garvens in Hollandale. During the weekend Arlene was involved with the quilt display in the craft show at Royall Elementary School. Sunday afternoon Ron helped with packing up the quilts.

Debbie Parkhurst from Lexington, Kentucky, is still at her mom Mary’s, and they enjoyed their Thanksgiving dinner at home. In the evening Guy Parkhurst of Janesville had supper with his grandmother and aunt after deer hunting at his grandma Elaine Woodard’s, where he filled his tag.

The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow was the site of the Vlasak and Zellmer families holiday feast. In addition to locals Lowell and Arlys Zellmer, Allan and Heather Vlasak, Lynette Vlasak, Sally Dana and the Chip Marty family, Rachel Zellmer and kids from Madison were there along with Paul and Nicole Zellmer and offspring of Edgerton, Pete Felt and daughter Susan and friend plus her grandson Christopher of Onalaska and last but certainly not least, Mariane Weidenbach from Viroqua. What a blessed gathering!

Prior to the big day, Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana finally got out of quarantine, went up to Tomah shopping and had lunch at Culver’s. This week things will be getting back to normal with the November book club on the last day of the month and December holiday events in the offing.

With the Christmas season comes the Christian Church celebration of Advent as we prepare for the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ as was foretold throughout the Holy Bible in the Old Testament. In the New Testament we learn of the annunciation and the birth in the Books of St. Matthew and St. Luke. The story never grows old even after 2,000 years. Let us all keep CHRIST in Christmas as we prepare to welcome him once again during this holy season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.