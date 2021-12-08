CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

It will not take long to read the Bear Creek news this week. I guess everybody has been staying close to home.

Cardell and Emily Potter from Wisconsin Rapids and Joe and Cara Potter from Rome were Thanksgiving dinner guests at our home.

Bonnie Hedding entertained the Batten family for Thanksgiving. She had a large crowd this year as her sisters and brothers from away were home for their dad’s funeral. A special time for them all.

Ken and Sue Olsen left two weeks ago on Sunday and went to Ken’s daughter Carol and Bob Henkes in Kennesaw. Georgia. They spent Thanksgiving there, and Ken’s daughter Chuck and Kim Zimmerman came from Edgerton to be with them. A nice family Thanksgiving.

John and Mike Blija went to Whitewater on Thanksgiving Day to the home of Pete and Katie Blija.

Pete and Pat Butzen from Slinger spent last weekend with John and Mike Blija.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Nashville and took in a show at the Grand Ole Opry and took in a Christmas show.

SOUTH SIDE

As December progresses, we find the neighbors continuing in their preparation for Christmas. I have finally begun to decorate the house and my Christmas letter is written; now to write the cards and send them. As for everything else, I will be ready by the big day in spite of my lethargy.

The Helpful Homemakers with spouses and friends had our Christmas party at the Double R in Elroy on Wednesday. Saturday after breakfast at The Pony Express in Kendall, I stopped at St. John’s Lutheran Church and attended the cookie walk sponsored by the Kendall Public Library and took advantage of others’ baking, filling a couple of large bags after leaving a donation in the box provided. Sunday at the Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Kendall Christopher Young joined us for church and the pot luck dinner after the morning service which was followed with a hymn sing of Christmas carols.

Arlene Garvens was in Madison Wednesday attending the Cross Town Violet Club’s Christmas party at Olbrich Gardens.

Debbie Parkhurst took her mom, Mary, to La Farge early in the week for a visit with her sister Myrtle Melvin.

It’s wrestling season again, and Chip took son Brett to a tournament in Kenosha Sunday, where he placed second in his age and weight group. While the guys were away Mary and daughters Layla and Mya went Christmas shopping in Tomah.

And now we get to Lynnette Vlasak and Sally Dana’s news as they are back in the swing of things beginning on Tuesday when they had breakfast at The Pony Express before opening the library. Wednesday Sally worked at St. John’s Church for Norbert Leis’ funeral. Friday Sally was kept busy at the church getting things ready for the cookie walk the next day. When Saturday came, Lynette went to the Power Candy open house at The Lodge in Mauston. Then she joined Carol Fronk, Rita Yahnke and Cheryl Neiztel at the Dorset Valley School Restaurant for lunch. She ended up at the cookie walk to top off the day.

One of my favorite activities during this holy season is singing the Christmas hymns announcing the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ, praising God for the wonderful gift of his son who He sent to save us from our sins and prepare us for eternal life with him if only we believe and accept him as our savior. Even the non-religious carols are a joy to sing as they also help prepare our hearts for the day set aside to celebrate Jesus’ coming to earth. He left the glories of heaven and sacrificed himself for us, and during the next four months we will be remembering his ministry here as we read about in the gospels of the New Testament.

