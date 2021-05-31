CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
This week June has busted out all over, and the meteorologists are predicting summer temperatures which you should be enjoying as you read this column. There hasn’t been a lot going on in the valley this past week except at the Feisty Fauska’s. Even the gals on the west end of the neighborhood have been less lively than normal.
Last Monday my niece Helena Boles drove up from Racine to get asparagus again and was on her way home on Tuesday by the time Sally Dana picked me up for book club at the Kendall Public Library. Since I am currently restricted from driving, Thursday Jani Bolstad of New Lisbon picked me up to go to Gundersen Tomah Clinic for my first post-op after having had foot surgery the previous week, and we lunched at Perkins. Saturday afternoon Darlene Martalock stopped by before going to a graduation party and on Sunday Dave and Pam Strike picked me up for church and after lunch at Benders Family Restaurant in Elroy brought me home.
Kurt and Catherine Garvens of Hollandale spent the Memorial Day weekend with parents Ron and Arlene after having been separated from family get togethers during the pandemic.
At the Tuesday book club meeting, Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana and the members discussed the book The River by Beverly Lewis. Saturday Lynette, along with her sister Arlys Zellmer and Sally, were in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for a memorial service for cousin Carol Dasse.
God continues to bless our little corner of the world, and I am grateful for his loving care of me during the past couple of weeks as I am healing. A special thanks to family and friends who have graced my mailbox with get well cards among the junk that overflows my mail. I pray his blessing on our farmers as the crops are making their presence visible in the fields as we travel the country roads.
BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Bob Rogge from Camp Douglas and friend Marion from Sparta visited Leroy and me a week ago Friday.
I visited Lois Pierce in Tomah on Friday.
Cardell and Emily Potter from Wisconsin Rapids visited Grandad and Gram Christensen on Saturday afternoon.
Bob and Kathy Olsen from Tomah, Mike and Marlene Backus from Oxford, Ron and Elaine Koenig from Black Earth and Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome met in Wisconsin Dells on Monday for lunch. It's the first time our group has met in almost two years, so let's hope we can get back to meeting more often.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Judy (Peterson) Wilson. Her funeral was on Tuesday afternoon at Torkelson's. She is Leroy's cousin, and we attended the funeral..
Sympathy is extended to the family of Daren Burnstad, who passed away last Monday. His funeral was Thursday at Torkelson's, and Leroy and I attended that. Daren was a special man and will be missed by many.
Bonnie Hedding from Bear Creek, Ken and Colleen Bolchen and Collin from New Lisbon and Allan and Kate Batten and Don Batten from Shennington went to Dresser over the weekend for the wedding of Andrew Swanson and Jessica Mattson.
Mike Blija from Wautoma, Rick and Annette Eagan and Aimee from Tomah spent Saturday with John Blija.