CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

This week June has busted out all over, and the meteorologists are predicting summer temperatures which you should be enjoying as you read this column. There hasn’t been a lot going on in the valley this past week except at the Feisty Fauska’s. Even the gals on the west end of the neighborhood have been less lively than normal.

Last Monday my niece Helena Boles drove up from Racine to get asparagus again and was on her way home on Tuesday by the time Sally Dana picked me up for book club at the Kendall Public Library. Since I am currently restricted from driving, Thursday Jani Bolstad of New Lisbon picked me up to go to Gundersen Tomah Clinic for my first post-op after having had foot surgery the previous week, and we lunched at Perkins. Saturday afternoon Darlene Martalock stopped by before going to a graduation party and on Sunday Dave and Pam Strike picked me up for church and after lunch at Benders Family Restaurant in Elroy brought me home.

Kurt and Catherine Garvens of Hollandale spent the Memorial Day weekend with parents Ron and Arlene after having been separated from family get togethers during the pandemic.