CORRESPONDENCE

Bear Creek

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Sue Olsen joined her sister, Doris Kelley, for breakfast out on Monday morning.

Annie Waltemath from Wyeville visited aunt Bonnie Hedding on Wednesday.

Randy Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Friday.

Ken and Sue Olsen attended Sue’s class reunion at The Carlton on Saturday evening. It was a great time of renewing old friendships.

Joey and Jodi Mosher from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, spent the weekend with Bonnie Hedding.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, in Shennington on Sunday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Rockland on Sunday to the annual Gospel Sing Along Concert.

Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday afternoon.

Sharon Bauman from Oakdale visited Pat and Leroy Christensen in Rome on Saturday.

Cardell and Emily Potter and Laylah came to visit grandad and Gram Christensen on Sunday afternoon. Laylah is growing so fast.

South Side

MYRNA FAUSKA

As we come to the end of the Labor Day weekend 2022, the fashion police will tell us that we can no longer wear white this season. Well that may be true, or not, but if I have something white that I still want to wear as we enter the fall season, I will wear it. So if you see me wearing white pants and/or white shoes, you’ll have to arrest me. On to the news of the neighborhood.

The Steve Schumann family spent Labor Day weekend celebrating with the hundreds of folks in Kendall enjoying the festivities.

I had a busy week beginning last Monday and Tuesday, when I was In La Crosse with health appointments and spent Monday night in the Gundersen Hotel and Suites, a delightful establishment. Wednesday I accompanied Christopher Young to La Crosse to Dahl Subaru for an appointment with his new car.

Tuesday after I got home from the big city I attended the 5 p.m. meeting of the Kendall Library Book Club. We each took an autobiography or biography of our choice to read and report on. I chose “A Buffalo In The House” by R. Rosen and thoroughly loved it. It was written about a couple who adopted an orphan buffalo calf. The wife was a sculptor who wanted to sculpt her great-grandmother feeding a calf on her grandparent’s buffalo ranch and it tells how the calf became a member of the family as it grew huge.

Saturday Christopher and I were at the Kendall Gathering and All School Reunion at the community hall, and on Sunday we watched Monroe County’s largest Labor Day Parade on Railroad Street, and on Sunday we joined the hundreds of folks lined up in two rows the full length of Railroad Street ending past the Glendale Park, where there was a myriad of activities occurring. We opted for our chicken dinners at the community hall and had a good visit with Gloria Benish with son Bob and wife Joan.

Sunday Ron Garvens drove the Kendall Lions truck and trailer in the parade and Arlene was one of the throng watching. After the parade they had their chicken dinner in the park.

Mary Parkhurst enjoyed an overnight visit from grandson Guy Parkhurst of Janesville on Friday ad the next morning he went over north of Kendall to spend some time with Grandma Elaine Woodard.

Saturday Allan and Heather Vlasak were in rural Cashton to celebrate her brother Dean Tompkins’ and wife Joyce Olson’s 70th birthdays at the home of Russ and Julie Everson and kids.

Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were at both the 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. sessions of the Library’s Book Club on Tuesday. Thursday they had a pot luck meal and attended the St. John’s Lutheran Church Ladies Aid flower show. Friday they spent setting up the community hall for the weekend festivities and lunched at the Almost Home Bar and Restaurant in Clifton. In the evening Sally and Lisa Goostree of Baraboo had take out pizza from the Hidden Inn in Kendall.

Saturday after Tor Ennis and his group including LeRoy Petersen entertained the Kendall Gathering, Lynette hosted the All-School Reunion and honored the graduates of the various classes up until the school closed in 1959 and became Royall High School in Elroy. Saturday morning Sally had pancake breakfast at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church before joining the folks at the community hall. Sunday Alice Brandau was the grand marshal and Lynette and Sally were the parade marshals. After the parade, Lynette opened the library for those who wanted to visit it. The gals also managed to make time for the traditional chicken dinners.

What a blessing we enjoyed this past weekend as we gathered with friends and relatives we don’t get to see very often. At the Evangelical Free Church in Kendall we welcomed former pastor Vernon Parks to our worship service, while others were getting ready to attend Tor Ennis’ Cowboy Church in the park. God provided perfect weather for all of the outdoor activities and we give him all the praise and glory for providing this special weekend at the end of summer.