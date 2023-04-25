BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Sympathy is extended to the family of Ruby Kobleska Butterfuss who passed away last week. Her funeral was at St. Paul Lutheran church in Tomah on Thursday. Ruby was our neighbor and babysitter for Cara from baby on up. Her daughters also helped with Cara and she became part of their family. Leroy and I accompanied daughter Cara to the visitation on Wednesday afternoon at St. Paul Lutheran church in Tomah, and Cara attended the funeral on Thursday.

Our neighbors, Randy and Jill Staedter, picked Leroy and me up on Thursday night and we went out for hamburgers and on the way home stopped for ice cream. A fun night.

Grandad and gram Christensen from Rome visited Cardell and Laylah Potter in Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center on Tuesday.

Sue Olsen attended the funeral of Ruby Butterfuss at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Thursday.

Pete and Patty Butzen from Slinger visited John Blija on Friday.

Annie Waltemath from Wyeville visited aunt Bonnie Hedding on Friday.

Sue Olsen attended the funeral of Linda Benjamin on Friday.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath and Fred from Wyeville and Destiny Waltemath, Brandon Leis and Finn from Warrens visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, on Sunday after church.

Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday evening.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

April is winding down and spring is finally showing signs of hanging on in spite of frosty mornings and cool days. It’s getting to the point where you have to have the heat on in your vehicle when you go to work in the early morning and switch to the air-conditioning on your way home in the afternoon. However, at 9:30 this Monday morning, there are fat snow flakes falling from the sky. Ain’t it great living in Wisconsin? Before long May will come along and we won’t need the morning heat anymore, then we’ll know that spring is really here for the long haul. (PS: The snow stopped by 10:15 leaving no trace.)

This past Friday Lance Schumann came down from Tomah to help his dad, Steve, with a painting project.

It was a quiet week at Fauska’s Funny Farm until Friday evening, when I attended the Kendall Public Library’s movie night at St. John’s Church, where we saw the true story ”White Squall." Christopher Young, Tommy Rafajko, Alice Olson, Alan and Deanna Bell, Dave and Pam Strike and I enjoyed the Sunday buffet at Flippy’s Bar & Grill in Kendall. In the afternoon nieces Leanne La Valle and Helena Boles arrived from Racine to take me for a belated birthday shopping spree in La Crosse with supper at Sparta Family Restaurant on the way home.

Up at the west end of the neighborhood, the Marty men, Chip and Brett, left Thursday with the Royall school trip to Washington, D.C. There will be stories to tell when they get back today.

Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana attended the 4K through 5th grade concert at Royall Wednesday then stopped at the Kendall library to check on the mah jong players. Thursday Lynette had cataract surgery in La Crosse and Friday evening hosted the library’s movie. Saturday the Marty girls, Mary, Layla and Mya, joined Lynette and Sally and Lowell and Arlys Zellmer at the Brewers game, where Layla was introduced for being a Brewers Academy Skills winner and watched the Brewers beat the Red Sox. Sunday Lynette and Sally met Lisa Goostree at the Cracker Barrel in Lake Delton for lunch.

One of my favorite Psalms in the Holy Bible is the 121st which begins with the first two verses, “I will lift up my eyes to the mountains; from whence shall my help come? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.” When life gives us troubles, we can depend on Jesus to come to our aid if we only call on him. He’s gotten me over a lot of hurdles during my 85 years, and I know he is with me until he calls me home when I will spend eternity with him. I hope you know Jesus also as you tread this mortal sod.