CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Ken Olsen visited John Blija on Monday.

Dean and Bryan Shephard from Tomah visited Bonnie Hedding on Friday.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Tomah Senior Center on Tuesday.

Colleen Bolchen from New Lisbon and Bill Batten from Shennington visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

The Tomah Rotary Club held their first community ATV/UTV rally on Saturday. A large crowd did the ride. Ken and Sue Olsen rode with the group.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday evening.

Mike Blija spent Sunday with his dad, John Blija.

Dave and Doris Hartley and Ken and Sue Olsen went to the tractor pull in Clifton on Saturday.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Saturday evening.

Bonnie Hedding visited her parents, Allan and Kate Batten, and her brother, Bill and Deanne Batten, at Shennington on Sunday after church.

Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday.

The leaves are starting to turn, so we know what that means.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Kenny Hart, who passed away last week.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

A year ago on Aug. 23, 2020, I lost my husband David, and a year and a month later on Sept. 23, we lost our neighbor Jim Parkhurst. Family members have been gathering at the Parkhurst residence at the end of the week as daughter Debbie arrived from Lexington, Kentucky, and grandson Guy Parkhurst of Janesville was there as well as niece Ginger Parkhurst of Richland Center. Jim was a lifelong member of the neighborhood as was Dave, and Jim and Mary enjoyed over 70 years of marriage in their home up the valley.

Steve Schumann and family had a good time Saturday as they went down to Viola for the Horse and Colt Show.

It was a busy week for me as on Wednesday I chauffeured Margaret Leis to La Crosse Gundersen Hospital for oral surgery after her accident last year. The next day I took her to see her dentist in Mauston. Since then she has been home recuperating. Friday afternoon I joined Christopher Young of rural Hillsboro for a trip to Gays Mills for apples and pumpkins and Soldiers Grove for supper. Sunday after church, Pastor Kim and Barb Kuhfuss invited me to have lunch with them at their home.

Arlene Garvens joined the KTY Jun Quilt Guild for their annual bus trip and shop hop last week. This year they headed west to Utah and Zion, Bryce Canyon, The Arches and Canyon Lands National Parks. Ron managed to survive the week of bachelorhood.

Last Monday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were in Dubuque, Iowa, and went on a river cruise. The next day they were in Marquette, Iowa, where they visited a museum before returning home on Wednesday. Thursday they were in Reedsburg for the junior high school cross country meet, where great-niece Layla Marty participated and finished 16th in a group of over 100.

Friday cousins Kristin and Geoff Larcum of Ann Arbor Michigan visited at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow with the gals and Lowell and Arlys Zellmer. Saturday evening the group joined Stan and Ruth Zellmer at the Hillsboro Brewing Company, and on Sunday the cousins all met at The Ranch for the day. Saturday morning Lynette and Sally had attended visitation for Clarita “Teeter: Gernetzke at St. John’s Church in Kendall.

The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away, blessed be the name of the Lord. Those words are hard to hear but should give us comfort in our sorrow when loved ones leave us for eternity with God. Scripture tells us that if we believe in the Lord Jesus Christ as our Savior, we will be saved at the end of this life. What a blessing that is for those of us who believe and it is our prayer that Jim and Dave are enjoying their new lives together in his presence. Amen.

