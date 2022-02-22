CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Randy Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Wednesday

Annie Waltemath from Wyeville visited aunt Bonnie Hedding on Friday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to the American Legion meeting on Wednesday.

Pete and Pat Butzen from Slinger visited John Blija on Wednesday..

Randy and Alicia Waltemath, Annie and Fred from Wyeville and Bill Batten from Shennington visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Dan and Mary Prielipp went up north snowmobiling and returned home on Sunday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday.

Ken and Sue Olsen visited Dan and Mary Prileipp on Sunday evening.

Alicia Waltemath and Annie from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday afternoon.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to the chili supper and cards at the American Legion Hall on Sunday.

Our daughter Cara Potter visited us on Sunday.

Think Spring.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

Last week I promised to have extra news for you because of Valentine’s Day. I’ll begin by telling you about Mary Parkhurst’s birthday on Valentine’s Day and Ron and Arlene Garvens helping her celebrate with supper at China Buffet in Mauston. Up on the west end of the neighborhood Chip Marty also got a year older on Valentine’s Day, and he enjoyed a day with his kids while mom Mary had to go to work.

Back at the east end of the valley, Steve Schumann was in Camp Douglas on Saturday to attend visitation for Joanne Schumann Connors at St. James Catholic Church.

Monday my sister-in-law Darlene Martalock came down from South Ridge and brought me some Valentine cookies. Christopher Young and son Kit took me out for Valentine supper at the Dorset Valley Schoolhouse Restaurant. Wednesday noon I had lunch at the Young guys home, and Thursday I took three of my Amish neighbors to Westby.

Tuesday evening was the Kendall Lions Club monthly meeting at the Pony Express Supper Club and Lounge, and Ron Garvens attended as did Allan Vlasak, Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana.

Ron and Arlene Garvens went over to Mauston on Friday to meet Alice Kissinger of Eau Claire for breakfast at the Roman Castle Restaurant as she was on her way to Illinois. Saturday Arlene attended a KTY Jun Quilt Guild meeting at the Mauston United Methodist Church.

Tuesday afternoon Leslie and Marcine Reeck of Hillsboro visited Mary Parkhurst, and Friday noon niece Ginger Parkhurst of Lone Rock had lunch with Mary.

Brett Marty played a Royall fourth- and fifth-grade basketball game at Brookwood on Saturday morning, and in the afternoon the Marty family went to Wisconsin Dells to see Mary’s niece, Reese Zellmer, play on the eighth-grade Edgerton team.

Wednesday Sally Dana met the mah jong group at the Kendall Public Library, and on Thursday she and Lynette Vlasak lunched at the Dorset Valley Schoolhouse Restaurant with Darlene Martalock and Sharon Finucan. Thursday the gals watched great-niece Layla Marty play basketball on the Royall Junior High team. Sunday Lynette and Sally were at the Elroy movie theater to see “Alaskan Nets,” a fund raiser for the Royall basketball program.

The Lord is keeping us entertained with the weather this month as we have gone from subzero to a small blizzard and one day of 45 degrees with a prediction for more snow this week. Living in Wisconsin is challenging at times, and many of our plans often need to be altered or cancelled. Whatever, we can always rely on God to take care of our needs as we continue to go about our daily lives. Praise the Lord anyway!

