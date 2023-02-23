BEAR CREEK

Week of Feb. 6Sharon Bauman from Oakdale visited Leroy and Pat Christensen at Rome on Saturday.

Mara Mednis from Warrens visited John Blija on Monday and took him to an appointment.

Ken and Sue Olsen visited Duane and Becky Prielipp and Kylie in Tomah on Monday.

Darrell Prielipp visited his mom Sue and Ken Olsen on Tuesday.

Bonnie Hedding went to the celebration of life for Dave Chambers on Saturday at St. Peter’s Lutheran church in Shennington.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Edgerton on Saturday to visit Chuck and Kim Zimmerman.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Saturday.

John and Mike Blija spent Saturday in Wautoma.

Joey and Jodi Mosher from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, spent the weekend with Bonnie Hedding.

Alicia and Annie Waltemath from Wyeville and Destiny and Finleis visited Bonnie Hedding and house guests Joey and Jodi Mosher from Brooklyn Park on Saturday evening.

Ken and Colleen Bolchen, who live in New Lisbon, hosted the annual euchre party at their home on Sunday. Bonnie Hedding from Bear Creek and Joey and Jodi Mosher from Brooklyn Park attended.

Week of Feb. 13Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome visited Bob and Linda Stump near Tomah on Saturday

Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome went to the ACT play, “Getting Sara Married,” on Saturday afternoon. It was a great play.

Dan and Mary Prielipp spent a week up north snowmobiling. They returned home on Sunday.

Randy and Annie Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Friday.

Kylie Prielipp from Tomah spent the weekend with grandma Sue and Ken Olsen.

Sue Olsen accompanied MaryEtta Pierce to La Crosse on Friday for a girls day of shopping.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington and Dianna Freemore near Camp Douglas on Saturday.

Mike Blija spent the weekend in Illinois visiting his daughter, Anja Blija.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday at Shennington.

Ken and Sue Olsen were Sunday evening dinner guests of Ken and Shawn Sprain and watched the Super Bowl.

Bonnie Hedding visited Alicia Waltemath in Wyeville on Sunday.

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY.

SOUTH SIDE

Week of Feb. 13Several people have asked how long I have been writing this column, and I only know that I began when the former reporter Agnes Schumann broke her arm and I subbed for her. Recently I found an old newspaper article and I was able to deduce the year that I started. It was sometime in 1981, so that will be 42 years ago this year. It was originally in the Kendall Keystone newspaper, then the Elroy Keystone Tribune and that was the end of the Elroy news. The County Line accepted my column, then the Tomah Journal and the Sparta Herald and, most recently, the Hillsboro Sentry Enterprise. So much for the history lesson. On with the current news.

Last Wednesday I attended the Hill Country Belles Red Hats meeting at Flippy’s Bar & Grill in Kendall at noon and celebrated an early Valentine’s Day. That evening the Kendall Public Library’s book club members attended the movie “A Man Called Otto” at the Elroy Theater and Christopher Young and I were there. The movie was based on the book “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman that the book club read recently. Sunday after church Christopher and I joined Dave and Pam Strike, Raye and Marie Walz, Tommy Rafajko and Craig Buswell for a late breakfast at Flippy’s. In the evening we were at Let’s Shine Coffee Shop in Hillsboro for an open mic featuring local musical talent.

Ron and Arlene Garvens were at the West Bend Fair Park on Saturday for a quilt show. One day during the past week they visited with Mary Parkhurst.

Friday night Layla Marty played basketball with the Royall eighth-grade team vs. the Hillsboro and Viroqua teams and won both games. Saturday the Marty family was at the METCO party at Kalahari in Wisconsin Dells. As you read this, Chip will have celebrated his birthday on Valentine’s Day. Perhaps next week we’ll find how he celebrated.

While Sally Dana is enjoying her trip to Mexico, housemate Lynette Vlasak has not been idle. Last Tuesday night she was at Royall for the eighth-grade basketball game and they played the Wonewoc-Center and Viroqua teams winning both games. When the team gets to high school they will be a formidable opponent in girls basketball. Wednesday noon Lynette joined 18 other gals for the Red Hats gathering at Flippy’s. Saturday she attended the delegate meeting at Vernon Electric Cooperative in Westby. Sunday she spent a quiet day at home.

One of life’s joys is singing, and many times I find myself thinking of favorite hymns as well as the secular songs I enjoy. One of my favorites in our church’s hymnal is “Wonderful Words of Life.” The last verse goes “Sweetly echo the gospel call, wonderful words of life; offer pardon and peace to all, wonderful words of life, Jesus , only Savior, sanctify forever: beautiful words, wonderful words of life.” Christian music, another of the blessings of life. Amen.

Week of Feb. 20Sunday evening as I was trying to get in touch with my neighbors, I was beginning to think that there had been an evacuation and no one had notified me. I had to leave messages for everyone I called until I reached Lynette Vlasak. I had hopes that someone would call me and report on their activities, but I waited in vain. So following is what I have gleaned from Lynette in addition to my news for the past week.

Nothing on my calendar until Wednesday, when I went down to the Glendale Town Hall for the public test before the upcoming election on Tuesday. After that I hibernated until Saturday, when Christopher Young and I went to Let’s Shine Coffee in Hillsboro to hear Dan Kouba and his Journeymen entertain us with some good music. Then we went up to Tabor Bar & Grill for burgers before coming home. Sunday after church several of us from the Evangelical Free Church in Kendall met at Flippy’s Bar & Grill for brunch . There were Alan and Deana Bell, Raye and Marie Walz, Mike Parks, Tommy Rafajko and Dave Strike with grandsons Ethan Hubard and Jacob Strike along with Christopher and me.

Last Monday Lynette Vlasak attended the Kendall Village Board meeting to give her report on the Kendall Library for the past year, 2022. Wednesday she was in Tomah on business and for shopping, and on Thursday and Friday she kept busy in the library. Saturday she was up at St. Joseph Catholic Church for their soup and pie supper. If you are wondering where her housemate Sally Dana has been during the past week, you may remember that two weeks ago she left with Mariane Weidenbach of Viroqua for Mexico. The gals were returning from their southern vacation as we were speaking Sunday evening.

This week we will have entered the Lenten season on Ash Wednesday by the time you read this. In our churches we will again be remembering Jesus’ last earthly days of his ministry, preparing us for his final week after Palm Sunday and his crucifixion on Good Friday when he took the sins of the world on his body and died to save us all from our sins if we only believe in him. But he didn’t stay in the grave. On the third day he rose up from the dead and on Easter Sunday began appearing to hundreds of people assuring them of eternal life if they put their faith in him and believe. What a wonderful savior we have! Hallelujah!