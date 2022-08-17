CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHIRSTENSEN

News is very scarce this week. It won’t take you long to read it. Everyone is enjoying the nice weather.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Catherine (Muffy) Nuestder. Her funeral was on Monday at Sonnenburg funeral Home in Tomah. Muffy was a special lady in many ways and a friend of everyone she met. Leroy and I attended the funeral.

Saturday visitors of Bonnie Hedding were mom Kate Batten from Shennington, Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville and John and Denise Huskamp from Iowa.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to the Jackson County Fair in Black River Falls on Sunday to watch the demolition derby.

The annual O’Rourke family reunion was held on Sunday at the home of John and Judy Kiel in Oakdale. Bonnie Hedding attended.

Have a good week.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

August is half gone already and before we know it we will be celebrating the Labor Day weekend. In Kendall one of the big events is the Kendall Gathering and All-School Reunion at the community hall on Saturday evening. Sunday is the big parade at noon. Until then we are continuing to enjoy the summer even though last week ended with a hint of autumn weather.

As we visit the Steve Schumann family next door to the east, on Thursday Steve and Deb attended Steve Zirk’s funeral at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kendall. Saturday evening Scott and Bryana joined their foster parents for supper at Tabor Bar & Grill in Mt. Tabor.

Last Tuesday I was up at the crack of dawn and joined the first shift of election inspectors at the Glendale Town Hall. Wednesday I joined the Hill Country Belles Red Hats group for a trip to Baraboo and unique pizza at Gem City Saloon. After lunch the gals toured the Ringling Brothers Theatre. Thursday I attended cousin Steve Zirk’s funeral at St. John’s Church and later drove Christopher Young of Hillsboro to Reedsburg to take his son Kit to his job at MacDonald’s. On the was home we stopped in La Valle for a visit with John and Linda Opland. Sunday Christopher and I were guests of the Kaus family at their reunion in the Hillsboro Lake Park.

The reason you haven’t heard much from the Marty family lately is because Chip and Mary and kids were in Chesapeake Bay, Virginia with her parents Lowell and Arlys Zellmer. They spent the week touring historical sites and enjoying family fellowship. The youngsters were excited to see the Atlantic Ocean and hear the roar of the waves crashing upon the beach.

Sally Dana was a part of the morning crew at the election in Glendale Township on Tuesday and welcomed her housemate Lynette Vlasak when she came in to vote. Lynette and Sally, along with Allan and Heather Vlasak were among the throng attending Steve Zirk’s funeral on Thursday. Friday Sally was In Baraboo to visit Lisa Goostree and on Saturday she and Lynette joined Allan and Heather for pizza supper at the Goose Barn.

For those of us who were blessed to attend Sunday School, one of the joys was learning Christian songs that stay in the backs of our minds throughout life. One of those was “You can’t be a beacon if your light don’t shine.” In the New Testament book of Matthew chapter 5, verse 14, Jesus was speaking to the multitudes gathered before him and said, “You are the light of the world. A city on a hill cannot be hidden.” If we all let our lights shine think of the joy we can bring to others as we travel this sod. Amen