CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
After last week’s long column full of local activities, we are back to a normal size report. The neighbors do get out a bit in spite of the pandemic, but for the most part we have been staying close to home.
Next door to the east at the Schumann household, Steve’s one-year-old grandson Logan visited on Sunday with his parents, Luke and Amanda, of Tomah.
The Fauska digs had company on Wednesday when Christopher Young of Hillsboro stopped in for a visit. Sunday after church Dave and Pam Strike treated me to brunch at Bender’s Family Restaurant in Elroy.
Going up the valley, Mary Parkhurst reports that son Randy is finally in rehab after his strokes a few months ago. The pandemic has prevented his doctors getting him the care he needs earlier, but he is now showing signs of improvement and is able to communicate with family by telephone.
Wednesday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana joined Carol Fronk for lunch at the Fireball Lanes and Grill in Kendall. In the afternoon Sally attended a planning committee meeting at Royall High School in Elroy. Thursday the gals were in La Crosse shopping and lunched at Ardie’s Restaurant. Friday Sally and Lynne Hanson enjoyed the fish buffet at the Pony Express Supper Club in town.
That pretty much takes care of the comings and goings in the neighborhood during the past week. The Evangelical Free Church in Kendall is still in the process of transitioning to the Orthodox Presbyterian Church. Due to the small size of our congregation we have been able to meet on Sundays and keep social distancing as we worship the Lord led by our elders. God is in control, and we have faith that he has a pastor prepared for us in his time and we will be ready to welcome a new spiritual guide when that time comes. In the meantime we continue to thank and praise the Lord for his many blessings.