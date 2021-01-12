CORRESPONDENCE

That pretty much takes care of the comings and goings in the neighborhood during the past week. The Evangelical Free Church in Kendall is still in the process of transitioning to the Orthodox Presbyterian Church. Due to the small size of our congregation we have been able to meet on Sundays and keep social distancing as we worship the Lord led by our elders. God is in control, and we have faith that he has a pastor prepared for us in his time and we will be ready to welcome a new spiritual guide when that time comes. In the meantime we continue to thank and praise the Lord for his many blessings.