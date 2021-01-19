CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

When I woke up Thursday morning and looked out the window, I thought I’d been transported into a Christmas card. The world was completely covered in white. It didn’t last long as the temperature soon rose into the 30s, the snow melted and things got back to normal. This column is back to normal also, in fact if it isn’t the shortest one I’ve ever written, it must tie for first place.

All the news is at the west end of the valley this week. Guy Parkhurst came up from Janesville on Friday and spent the day with grandparents Jim and Mary.

The Marty family enjoyed a sports day on Saturday. Brett participated in a wrestling tournament in Weston and pinned all three of his opponents. Layla’s sixth-grade girls team from Royall played basketball at Camp Gray near Reedsburg and played the Waunakee girls and the Edgewood team.

Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana went down to Mount Horeb on Wednesday and met with some of Lynette’s former coworkers from the school. The weather was conducive to dining outside as they ate at Culver’s. Friday the gals were up at South Ridge, where they attended visitation at St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church for Mildred Wooster.

This past weekend we entered the last half of January and are looking at the end of the football season for this year. The Lord has blessed the Packers with a good season, and there is only the last game coming up this Sunday before the Super Bowl. So far we have also been blessed with reasonable weather for this time of year. If Clayton Jacobson and my husband Dave were still with us, they’d be ice fishing and saying “this is nice winter weather." God continues to bless us in myriad ways, and we gals look forward to our next life when we join our guys again in eternity.

