BEAR CREEK

Our neighbors Jill and Randy Steadter drove Leroy and me to Wausau on Thursday for a doctor appointment for Leroy. We stopped at the Mullen Cheese Factory on the way home and had battered fried cheese curds and, of course, ice cream.

Friday Leroy and I went to Tomah for some appointments and visited Bob and Linda Stump and Mandi Moore.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center on Tuesday in Tomah.

Ken and Sue Olsen worked at the American Legion fish fry on Friday evening.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington after church on Sunday.

Ken and Sue Olsen visited Jim Bernhardt at Clifton on Sunday.

News is scarce this week. I think the weather has been so cold we like it better at home.

SOUTH SIDE

Every year we check to see if March goes out like a lion or a lamb. This year it was pretty much lamb-like and waited a full month for April to do the job, and she did it so well that the lion continued to roar on May Day. The only difference between March and this month is that March includes about a foot of snow to clean up when she leaves us. So if we had a choice between the two, I’m in favor of the current situation, where all I have to contend with is the wild noisy wind buffeting my house and making the tree branches dance.

Last Tuesday Christopher Young joined me for a trip to Grand River Dental in La Crosse, returning through Ontario and stopping for supper at River’s End. Wednesday Sally Dana picked me up along with Carol Bradley, Darlene Martalock and Diane Johnson for a trip up to Tomah for lunch with a group of Kendall Public Library book club members. The owner operator of the Peking Restaurant, Joanna, gave us an interesting talk on her childhood in China and her new life here in the United States. Friday Christopher and I dined at the Elroy Eatery.

It’s been a whole week already since the Royall High School trip to Washington, D.C., and Chip Marty and son Brett are enjoying the memories of their journey to the nation’s capitol.

Allan Vlasak and his cousin David Vlasak had a good time last Wednesday as they drove down to Milwaukee for the Brewers game, and it was especially good as the Brewers won.

Last Tuesday the two sessions of the Kendall Library book club met and discussed Mary Higgins Clark’s “I’ve Got My Eye On You.” Wednesday a group of the book club members met at Peking Chinese Restaurant. That evening Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana joined the Kendall Lions and Stepping Stones 4-H members for roadside cleanup in the Kendall area. After their labor the workers enjoyed pizza at the Hidden Inn in town. Friday Cheryl Neitzel, Char Neitzel and Sharon Kobleski Lindquist came up from Port Washington and joined Lynette and Sally for a visit at the library. Sunday Lynette and Sally supped at Tabor Bar & Grill.

As we enter a new month, this may be a good time to remember our New Year’s resolutions. Mine are easy to remember because my resolution is not to make any, but I do like to think about my favorite natal day song that we sang in our Sunday School. “A Happy birthday to you, a happy birthday to you, every day of the year may you feel Jesus near, a happy birthday to you, a happy birthday to you, the best that you ever had.” With Jesus in your heart, every day will be blessed even in the crisis times as he will help you through them. Amen.