CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

So sorry no news last week as my computer crashed. No one had been doing much anyway, so it was not a bad thing.

Don Larsen from Wisconsin Rapids was a Tuesday lunch guest of Leroy and Pat Christensen at Rome.

We sure have enjoyed working outside on these nice days. Makes you want to get out and start with spring work. Some will be ordering flowers, picking up garden seeds, etc.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington a week ago on Sunday after church.

Colt Prielipp visited Grandma Sue and Ken Olsen on Monday.

Pete Blija, Mathew and Stephen from Whitewater visited their dad and grandpa, John Blija, on Saturday.

Sue Olsen, Christy Prielipp, Mary Prileipp and Doris Kelley attended a bridal shower for Devyn Prielipp on Saturday at the Vino Anjo in Tomah. A special time for relatives and friends to be together.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday and Sunday.

Mr. and Mrs. Wimsion from Milwaukee visited John and Mike Blia on Saturday.

John Kelley hosted a corned beef and cabbage meal on Saturday night. Ken and Sue Olsen were among the guests.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

Welcome to the end of March and April Fool’s Day. Hopefully the weather will warm up, and we will be seeing the farmers busy in their fields getting the crops in. Here at Fauska’s Funny Farm in past years, we were plowing and working up the ground to sow the oats. I always enjoyed driving the tractor in the spring, getting my first suntan of the season. Good memories.

Last Monday my nephew and niece Jim and Helena Boles of Racine stopped in on their way home from their digs in Iron Mountain, Michigan, and brought me a new television as my old one died the week before and I was going into TV withdrawal. By the end of the week I recovered. After watching my favorite shows and on Sunday, I joined Christopher Young for a trip to Elgin, Illinois, to return his youngest son August to his mother after having him for two weeks.

Steve Zirk has been in the Sparta hospital for several months and will be continuing his stay for the foreseeable future. Allan Vlasak visited Steve on Thursday and reports that although his body is not cooperating, he is in good spirits in spite of it. Cards and notes sent to him at Mayo Clinic Heath System, 310 W Main Street, Sparta, WI 54656 would be welcome to let him know that his relatives and friends are thinking about him and praying for him.

Friday Chip and Brett Marty were at the state wrestling tournament where Brett competed. Although Brett didn’t win, it was a good experience, and there’s always next year to look forward to. Saturday the Marty family was at Hillsboro High School where Layla competed with the Royal sixth-grade girls basketball tournament and did well. Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were also there to cheer for Lynette’s great-niece.

Last Monday Lynette and Sally lunched at the Moose Jaw Restaurant with some of Lynette’s former colleagues from the Mount Horeb school. Tuesday Lynette was at the Double R Bar and Grill in Elroy for a Kendall Lion’s zone meeting. Friday evening the Kendall Public Library hosted the movie “Crossfire Trail” at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church fellowship hall. It was a good old-fashioned western and was enjoyed by all who attended. Sunday after church Allan joined his sister Lynette and Sally for lunch with Evan and Trudie Roloff to celebrate Evan’s birthday.

What a blessing it is to live in this community of southeast Monroe County, extending the area to include crossing the border to Hillsboro and Wonewoc. We continue to pray for each other and thank and praise the Lord for his loving kindness and care for his creation as we travel this sod.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.