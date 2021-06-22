CORRESPONDENCE

Grant and Peggy Moseley drove Aleda Moseley from Warrens and Pat Christensen from Rome to Sparta on Thursday. Aleda and Pat attended their Monroe County Historical Society meeting. Thank you, Grant and Peggy.

A lot of graduation parties are going on.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

It was a good week for news in our neighborhood, so without further ado I’ll get right to it, beginning with the Steve Schumann family. Saturday Steve, Deb, Scott and Bryana were in rural Wilton to attend the graduation party for Deb’s sister Dar Petersen’s grandson Tyler Collins.

Last week was uneventful for me until Saturday, when I had to call 911 and then spent the afternoon at Gundersen St. Joseph’s emergency room reading a good book while I was being poked and prodded to find out why I was having chest pains that morning. After considerable tests were taken and read, I was found to be OK to go home and rest with no further pain. Sunday morning cousins Louise Kaus, Tom and Julie Kaus with offspring Nathan of Barron, Jennifer from Eau Claire and David from Linwood, Washington, arrived to take me with them over to Hillsboro City Park for the Kaus family reunion. They returned home with me and spent the rest of the afternoon with some great visiting before they had to head back north.