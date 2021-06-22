CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Alicia and Annie Waltemath visited Bonnie Hedding on Wednesday.
Ken and Sue Olsen visited Jim Bernhardt near Clifton on Thursday evening.
Alicia Waltemath and Fred from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Thursday.
Allan and Kate Batten from Shennington visited their daughter, Bonnie Hedding, on Friday.
Denise Huskamp and grandchildren Jayme and Zoey Peterson, John David and Carrie Huskamp and family from Iowa spent the weekend at Bonnie Hedding's.
Ken and Sue Olsen accompanied Doris Kelley and Jim Roroff to the Ethan and Kathy Rassesberger home in Chippewa Falls on Saturday for a graduation party.
Annie Waltemath and McKenzie Batten were honored on Saturday with a graduation party held at Nelson Park in Camp Douglas. Annie graduated from Tomah High School. and McKenzie was a college grad. Congratulations, girls.
Sunday dinner guests of Bonnie Hedding were Allan and Kate Batten from Shennngton, Randy and Alicia Waltemath, Annie and Fred from Wyeville, John David and Carrie Huskamp and family from Iowa.
Leroy and Pat Christensen accompanied our daughter, Cara Potter, to Plover on Monday.
Grant and Peggy Moseley drove Aleda Moseley from Warrens and Pat Christensen from Rome to Sparta on Thursday. Aleda and Pat attended their Monroe County Historical Society meeting. Thank you, Grant and Peggy.
A lot of graduation parties are going on.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
It was a good week for news in our neighborhood, so without further ado I’ll get right to it, beginning with the Steve Schumann family. Saturday Steve, Deb, Scott and Bryana were in rural Wilton to attend the graduation party for Deb’s sister Dar Petersen’s grandson Tyler Collins.
Last week was uneventful for me until Saturday, when I had to call 911 and then spent the afternoon at Gundersen St. Joseph’s emergency room reading a good book while I was being poked and prodded to find out why I was having chest pains that morning. After considerable tests were taken and read, I was found to be OK to go home and rest with no further pain. Sunday morning cousins Louise Kaus, Tom and Julie Kaus with offspring Nathan of Barron, Jennifer from Eau Claire and David from Linwood, Washington, arrived to take me with them over to Hillsboro City Park for the Kaus family reunion. They returned home with me and spent the rest of the afternoon with some great visiting before they had to head back north.
Tuesday evening Ron and Arlene Garvens attended the Kendall Lions Club doings at the Dave Heilman home. Thursday Arlene joined eight of her quilting friends for a shop hop in Madison. Friday evening they picked me up to go down to St. John’s Church in Kendall for the library sponsored movie I Am Potential about a baby who was born without eyes and other physical problems whose parents were blessed with the ability to provide the extraordinary treatment and care to enable the boy to grow up and live a miraculously normal lifestyle. Saturday morning the Garvens were off to Hudson to deliver a bicycle to their grandson who they met at Perkins Restaurant, where they had a good visit before going their separate ways.
Our next stop up the valley is the Jim and Mary Parkhurst home, where daughter Debbie Parkhurst arrived from Lexington, Kentucky, Monday. Friday evening Guy Parkhurst came up from Janesville and spent the night and Saturday with the family then went over the hill north of Kendall to spend the rest of the weekend with his maternal grandmother, Elaine Woodard.
Now we come to the west end of the neighborhood to check in with Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana. Last Monday the gals were in Hillsboro to see the Royall girls softball team win the first game of a tournament versus the Hillsboro girls. Tuesday evening they were among the Lions who met at the Dave Heilman home. Wednesday they picked up supper at the Hidden Inn and dined with friends at the library. Friday Lynette attended visitation for Dennis Winchell at Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, and in the evening she and Sally were at St. John’s Church hosting the movie. The rest of the weekend was an unusually quiet one for the gals.
In spite of the rain, the local fathers had a good day Sunday. Actually it was probably because of the rain that they had a good day as the Lord has been blessing us all with some much-needed precipitation, and you could almost hear the crops slurping up the bounty. God always comes through in one way or another to keep his creation healthy. As we approach the Independence Day celebrations in a week and a half, we pray that God will continue to bless America and keep providing us with the freedoms our forefathers ordained for us 246 years ago.