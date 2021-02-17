CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
As I travel the roads from home to Kendall, Elroy and Hillsboro, I notice that the sub-zero temperatures aren’t keeping the snowmobilers off the trails since they are being well used as one can see them crossing the fields and along the roadsides. In spite of the frigid weather, the folks have been out and about a bit more the past week.
The Fauska vehicle was absent from our driveway a few times for mundane chores afield, but the best trip of the week was when I went into Kendall and picked up Margaret Leis on Thursday morning and took her to the Pony Express for breakfast to celebrate her birthday. On Sunday there was a special service at the church on the hill up from the bank as the former Evangelical Free Church became the Monroe County Orthodox Presbyterian Church. Members of the Five Solos OPC in Reedsburg and their pastor came for the event. A delicious potluck dinner followed the service.
Up the valley at the Parkhursts, the phone was ringing off the hook on Sunday as family and friends called Mary to wish her a happy 90th Valentine’s Day birthday.
Next door to the west the cold hasn’t deterred Roland and Vicki Koenig from making trails with their snowshoes. Several years ago my husband Dave gave his old snowshoes to Roland, and he restored them to their former glory. This weekend Roland wore them on their maiden voyage and reported that they worked just fine.
At the west end of the neighborhood, Allan and Heather Vlasak had company on Friday as Julie Everson of Cashton brought daughter Claire to visit Aunt Heather. Thursday evening Allan and sister Lynette Vlasak attended the Vernon Electric Cooperative caucus for District 8, and Saturday they attended the Zoom Annual meeting of the co-op.
Sally Dana spent Monday and Wednesday evenings attending the committee meetings at Royall High School and was also at the Glendale Town Hall in the late afternoon for the public test for Tuesday’s election. Wednesday evening Carol Fronk and Lynette Vlasak prepared Sunday School packets for St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, and on Saturday Lynette helped Sallly pack the boxes to be handed out on Sunday for the children to take home as they aren’t having regular Sunday School during the pandemic. Thursday Lynette was in Tomah shopping while Sally attended the St. John’s Ladies’ Aid meeting at the church.
Jeremiah 29, verse 11 in the Revised Standard Version states “ For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” The prophet was speaking to the Israelites in captivity in Babylonia a few millennia ago, but it is still applicable today. Especially with COVID-19 and all of the current events taking place all over the world. Although it doesn’t always seem like it, God is still in control, and we continue to give him all the glory, honor and praise. Amen.