CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

As I travel the roads from home to Kendall, Elroy and Hillsboro, I notice that the sub-zero temperatures aren’t keeping the snowmobilers off the trails since they are being well used as one can see them crossing the fields and along the roadsides. In spite of the frigid weather, the folks have been out and about a bit more the past week.

The Fauska vehicle was absent from our driveway a few times for mundane chores afield, but the best trip of the week was when I went into Kendall and picked up Margaret Leis on Thursday morning and took her to the Pony Express for breakfast to celebrate her birthday. On Sunday there was a special service at the church on the hill up from the bank as the former Evangelical Free Church became the Monroe County Orthodox Presbyterian Church. Members of the Five Solos OPC in Reedsburg and their pastor came for the event. A delicious potluck dinner followed the service.

Up the valley at the Parkhursts, the phone was ringing off the hook on Sunday as family and friends called Mary to wish her a happy 90th Valentine’s Day birthday.