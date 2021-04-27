CORRESPONDENCE

Every week we are enjoying more spring like weather. Even though the temperatures have been rather fickle, we see yellow daffodils blooming everywhere, and up on the ridge west of me there is a carpet of purple grape hyacinths greeting me as I drive by. The flowering trees are brightening the countryside with white blossoms, and soon my prairie fire crab will be treating my eyes to its lush magenta blooms.
Next door Steve Schumann, Deb and Bryana went for a drive on Sunday to a seamstress, where Bryana was fitted for her bridesmaid dress for Deb’s daughter Shania’s wedding next month.
My week was filled with mundane chores until Friday night movie night at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kendall. Saturday evening I drove up to Tomah to pick up six of my Amish neighbors at the Amtrak Station as their train brought them home after attending weddings in Ohio and New York.
Friday night was movie night as the Kendall Public Library sponsored the movie Apple Of My Eye, which was about a young equestrian girl who fell off her horse during a jump and as a result of a concussion gradually became blind. Not happy with learning to use a guide dog, her therapist introduced her to a miniature horse named Apple, and she developed a relationship with her and was able to work with her as a guide animal. A delightful story. Ron and Arlene Garvens were there as were I and Lynette Vlasak, our hostess, and Sally Dana.
Saturday evening Guy Parkhurst of Janesville had supper at his Parkhurst grandparents after spending the weekend working in the woods at his grandma Woodard’s. He drove home that night.
Chip, Mary, Layla, Brett and Mya Marty spent the weekend camping at Devil’s Lake State Park. Although it was cool they were surprised to see so many folks out enjoying the early spring activities.
The mah jong group met at the library on Tuesday afternoon and as reported above Friday night was the movie night. Thursday Lynette and Sally went shopping in La Crosse and came home through Johnnycake Hollow and visited with Lowell and Arlys Zellmer at The Ranch.
When Sunday morning comes it isn’t always easy to get to church, especially during this pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get better very soon. How blessed we are to be able to receive God’s message through his Word, the Holy Bible via television and the internet. My favorite TV evangelist is Dr. Charles Stanley, and there are many others on the religion channels. The only thing missing is the fellowship of believers when we are in church. God is in his heaven and is still in control even if it doesn’t seem like it. Our job is to continue to have faith in him and follow our Lord Jesus, thanking and praising him daily in spite of circumstances and hold each other up in prayer. Amen.