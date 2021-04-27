CORRESPONDENCE

When Sunday morning comes it isn’t always easy to get to church, especially during this pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get better very soon. How blessed we are to be able to receive God’s message through his Word, the Holy Bible via television and the internet. My favorite TV evangelist is Dr. Charles Stanley, and there are many others on the religion channels. The only thing missing is the fellowship of believers when we are in church. God is in his heaven and is still in control even if it doesn’t seem like it. Our job is to continue to have faith in him and follow our Lord Jesus, thanking and praising him daily in spite of circumstances and hold each other up in prayer. Amen.