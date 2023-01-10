CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

Bonnie Hedding visited her aunt Ruth and Doug Murray in Tomah on Friday.

Hannah Blija from New Mexico and Anja Blija and her two dogs visited their dad Mike and grandpa John Blija on Christmas Day.

Jodi and Joey Mosher from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, spent the weekend with Bonnie Hedding.

Gene and Dianne Batten from Warrens entertained for the Batten family Christmas on Saturday. Bonnie Hedding, Dan Batten from Bear Creek and house guests Joey and Jodi Mosher from Brooklyn Park attended. In the evening neighbors and friends came to visit. A nice New Year’s Eve day and evening.

Chris Hedding and Peter from Wittenberg visited Bonnie on New Years Day.

Get well wishes go out to Sue Olsen, who had surgery last week in La Crosse. Hope you get home soon, Sue.

Joe and Cara Potter entertained at dinner on Tuesday evening. Jason and Becky Bauman and Adella and Sharon Bauman from Oakdale, grandad and gram Christensen from Rome were there. It was our annual Christmas get-together.

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE. Let’s hope for good health, be safe and enjoy 2023.