CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Carol Finstad from Arkdale, Pat Christensen from Rome, Carol Rusnak and Darlene Tralmer from Tomah met in Tomah on Thursday to help Carol Finstad celebrate her birthday.

Grandad and gram Christensen accompanied Cardell, Emily and Laylah Potter from Wisconsin Rapids to Marshfield on Monday afternoon.

Ken and Sue Olsen and house guest Carol Henkes from Georgia went to Kylie Prielipp’s volleyball game on Monday. Tomah won two out of three games.

Ken and Sue Olsen and Carol Henkes from Georgia played cards at the Senior Center on Tuesday.

Shirley Nauman and Sue Olsen spent Wednesday in La Crosse — a girls day away.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Kylie Prielipp’s volleyball game on Thursday and Tomah won. This is middle school volleyball.

Oakdale Electric Cooperative had its annual appreciation day on Saturday at the headquarters building in Oakdale. The morning started out with a pancake breakfast, and there were things going on for kids and adults. Pat and Leroy Christensen from Rome, Ken and Sue Olsen and Carol Henkes from Georgia, Bonnie Hedding and her mom, Kate Batten, from Shennington attended.

Kylie Prielipp spent Saturday overnight with Ken and Grandma Sue Olsen.

Carol Henkes from Kennesaw, Georgia, went home from Ken and Sue Olsen’s on Sunday.

Stay warm.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

Living in Wisconsin is an adventure. Just a few days ago we had snow falling from the skies, and this past weekend summer returned for a last hurrah before the predicted return to more normal late October weather. Some of the neighbors were able to take advantage of the fine weekend, while others of us just continued to appreciate the beautiful fall scenery as we travel about.

Here at the Feisty Fauska’s the week began on Tuesday, when Christopher Young of Hillsboro and I went to La Crosse for medical appointments for me and we dined at the Family Restaurant while we were there. Moving on to Friday, we enjoyed the fish buffet at Flippy’s Bar and Grill in Kendall then attended the library-sponsored movie “Where The Crawdads Sing” at St. John’s church’s fellowship hall. Sunday after church we met Dave and Pam Strike for brunch at The Elroy Eatery, where the omelets are fluffy and the bacon is crisp.

Ron and Arlene Garvens were among the throng enjoying the Friday night movie with popcorn and beverages.

Friday afternoon Guy Parkhurst came up from Janesville to see Grandma Mary Parkhurst then went over the hill north of Kendall to go bowhunting at his grandma Elaine Woodard’s. Saturday Debbie Parkhurst arrived from Lexington, Kentucky, to spend some time with her mom, Mary Parkhurst.

Chip and Mary Marty and offspring spent the weekend camping at Dewey Nelson State Park, and Layla, Brett and Mya donned costumes for the Halloween celebration there.

The west-end gals were busy as usual as they had their flu shots at Wilton on Tuesday, then Sally Dana stayed for lunch at the Senior Dining Center, while Lynette Vlasak headed back east to her job as the Kendall Library Director. Wednesday Sally joined the regular mah jong players at the library, and on Thursday the gals joined Allan and Heather for a get together with the Zellmers in Johnnycake Hollow as cousin Craig Dasse of Fort Worth, Texas, was visiting. Friday evening Lynette and Sally hosted the movie night at St. John’s, and Sunday evening they introduced cousin Craig to the good food and neighborhood ambiance at the Tabor Bar & Grill.

As I grow older I find that more of the friends of my age are widows and are awaiting the grand reunion with our beloved spouses as we meet Jesus face to face. I find joy and comfort when I look through my husband Dave’s Bible and see his notes and comments from his studies. It’s only been two years, but I still feel his presence and my prayer is for all widows to have a similar blessing and that includes the men who have also lost the loves of their lives. Jesus is the answer to our needs, and we will live with Him in our next life as He promised in John 5 verse 24, “Truly, truly, I say to you, he who hears My word, and believes Him who sent Me, has eternal life.” What a great promise!