CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

It’s Monday noon, the beginning of a new month and this column almost didn’t get written because my computer and I had a disagreement. Now that I’ve won the argument, I’ll get on with the news. As has been usual during the past month, there isn’t a lot to report, but I’ll get on with what I was able to glean.

Up the valley at the Parkhursts, Jim and Mary had a phone call from son, Randy, who is in rehab after his two strokes a couple of months ago. He is doing better, taking nourishment and looking forward to being back on his feet before too long. Saturday noon grandson Guy Parkhurst of Janesville was in the area and had dinner with them and then headed south before the predicted snow arrived. He got home just in time to start shoveling.

Tuesday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana shared a mutual birthday and left the library in the capable hands of assistant librarian Charissa Finn as they went up to Tomah for takeout dinner at Peking Chinese Restaurant. Wednesday Lynette had her COVID-19 shot and on Thursday the gals attended Vilas Britzman’s funeral. In the evening they met Mariane Weidenbach at the Hillsboro Brewing Company, and since she also had a birthday last week, they celebrated together.

Aren’t you glad that God created groundhogs when he was populating the earth? It gives us something to celebrate the 2nd of February for as we watch the little rodent predict the weather to see if we will have six weeks more of winter. Whether or not he sees his shadow, God is still the one in control, and by the Ides of March will know the answer if we have one of the month’s infamous snowstorms or if we will be welcoming the early signs of spring. Whatever, time will tell, and we’ll just have to endure the next six weeks to find out.

