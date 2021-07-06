CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Sympathy is extended to the family of Gary Snider, who passed away last week.
Ken and Sue Olsen went to Shane Prielipp's ballgame last Thursday.
John Blija, Ken Olsen, Walter Spolum and Dave Hartley spent Thursday on a road trip. They went to Delaney's in Baraboo.
Ken and Sue Olsen went to a graduation party for Jaron Kostka on Saturday.
Allan and Kate Batten from Shennington, Donald Batten from Adams and Bonnie Hedding went to Wittenberg on Saturday to visit Chris Hedding and Peter. Chris had an old tractor display. A nice family day.
Ken and Sue Olsen went to Edgerton on Saturday to a surprise birthday party for Ken's son-in-law, Chuck Zimmerman.
Mike Blija from Wautoma spent Saturday with his dad, John Blija.
Carol Henkes from Georgia came to Ken and Sue Olsen's on Sunday to spend the week visiting friends in the area. Carol is Ken's daughter.
St. Peter's Lutheran church in Indian Creek had a church picnic on Sunday. A nice crowd attended. Ken and Sue Olsen were among the attendees.
Brian and Carmen Mashak from Bangor spent Tuesday and Wednesday helping Joe and Cara Potter move to their new home.
Amber Bristow from Warrens was guest of honor at a Pink and Blue shower on Sunday afternoon at Taphouse Twenty. A large crowd attended, and the new baby received many useful gifts. Pat Christensen attended.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
America’s 245th birthday party is now history, and the neighbors all celebrated in various ways. Some of us stayed home and enjoyed the programs on publie televisions and NBC, while others went further afield to enjoy the holiday weekend. Last week Roland and Vicki Koenig got an early start as they spent the last few days of June in Snohomish, Washington, visiting daughter Jennifer and friend Eugene as well as son Greg and wife Megan with their daughter Abigail. While out there they also went sightseeing at Sedro-Woolie.
Last Monday my niece Helena Boles of Racine arrived for a few days, and that evening we dined at Beezer’s Bar and Grill in Hillsboro. Tuesday we were in La Crosse for a dermatology appointment and on the way home supped at the Family Restaurant in Sparta. Wednesday Helena headed north to met hubby Jim at their new vacation digs near Iron River. Since I’ve been laid up at home due to my foot surgery on Tuesday, after church on Sunday Pastor Kim and Barb Kuhfuss visited and brought 4th of July treats.
The Parkhurst household was blessed by an overnight visit Friday evening with grandparents Jim and Mary and on Saturday afternoon went north of Kendall to his maternal grandmother, Elaine Woodard’s.
The Marty family began their holiday weekend Friday evening as Layla celebrated her sixth birthday with her Vlasak and Zellmer relatives and Grandpa Bob and Grandma Karen Marty of Tomah with their offspring. They topped the night off with fireworks. Saturday great-aunt Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana provided pets for the Marty kids to take to the pet parade in Ontario and had a pizza party at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow on the way home. Sunday Chip and daughter Layla did the 5K run in Ontario, and the youngest kids, Brett and Mya, took part in the one-mile run.
Last Tuesday the Kendall Public Library had two sessions at St. John’s Church with two separate books by Diane Mott Davidson. At 3 p.m. the group discussed Crunch Time, and the 5 p.m. gals reported on Fatally Flaky. Cheyl Neitzel provided a food demonstration after each meeting, and the attendees took home some delicious treats. Since I wasn’t able to be at my session, Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana brought me a plate of goodies on their way home.
Wednesday Lynette was at the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall for the Kendall Gathering and All-School Reunion meeting making plans for Labor Day. Sally was in La Crosse getting together with her Mexico traveling friends planning their next trip. Friday before the Marty party, Lynette and Sally brought supper to Connie Dorow from the Hillsboro Brewing Company.
Over the weekend we learned that Frank Benish of rural Ontario went home to the Lord. Our sincere sympathy goes out to Alrita and family as they mourn their loss while rejoicing in Heaven’s gain. What a blessing it is when believers in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior leave this life for eternity with our creator. One day we will all celebrate that great family reunion in the presence of God. Hallelujah!