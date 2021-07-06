CORRESPONDENCE

The Marty family began their holiday weekend Friday evening as Layla celebrated her sixth birthday with her Vlasak and Zellmer relatives and Grandpa Bob and Grandma Karen Marty of Tomah with their offspring. They topped the night off with fireworks. Saturday great-aunt Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana provided pets for the Marty kids to take to the pet parade in Ontario and had a pizza party at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow on the way home. Sunday Chip and daughter Layla did the 5K run in Ontario, and the youngest kids, Brett and Mya, took part in the one-mile run.

Last Tuesday the Kendall Public Library had two sessions at St. John’s Church with two separate books by Diane Mott Davidson. At 3 p.m. the group discussed Crunch Time, and the 5 p.m. gals reported on Fatally Flaky. Cheyl Neitzel provided a food demonstration after each meeting, and the attendees took home some delicious treats. Since I wasn’t able to be at my session, Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana brought me a plate of goodies on their way home.

Wednesday Lynette was at the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall for the Kendall Gathering and All-School Reunion meeting making plans for Labor Day. Sally was in La Crosse getting together with her Mexico traveling friends planning their next trip. Friday before the Marty party, Lynette and Sally brought supper to Connie Dorow from the Hillsboro Brewing Company.

Over the weekend we learned that Frank Benish of rural Ontario went home to the Lord. Our sincere sympathy goes out to Alrita and family as they mourn their loss while rejoicing in Heaven’s gain. What a blessing it is when believers in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior leave this life for eternity with our creator. One day we will all celebrate that great family reunion in the presence of God. Hallelujah!

