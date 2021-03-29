CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
Week of March 22
Last week you may have noticed a lack of news from this little corner of the county. My internet was down, and I didn’t notice it until it was too late to send the news in. There wasn’t very much of importance, except from the west end of the neighborhood. On Sunday the 14th, Layla Marty played basketball on the Royall sixth-grade girls team and beat the Mauston sixth-graders 30-5. A good finish to the season. Way to go, girls!
Also last week my nephew and niece, Jim and Helena Boles, came up from Racine on Thursday for a few days, and Friday we had breakfast at Holvy’s Café in Hillsboro and fish buffet supper at the Pony Express in Kendall. Aunt Myrna is getting too lazy to cook.
This week Steve Schumann and family went down to the airport in Madison. They met Deb’s sister Shania as she returned to Wisconsin after making wedding plans in Charleston, South Carolina. Wedding news will be forthcoming as the spring progresses.
Debbie Parkhurst drove up from Lexington, Kentucky, early in the week to be with home folks, Jim and Mary, and Guy Parkhurst of Janesville was also there to see his grandparents.
This past weekend Mary Marty took Layla, Brett and Mya to Madison to visit her sister Rachel and offspring Izzy and Leif, while Chip enjoyed time at home watching sports on TV.
Tuesday night Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were at the Pony Express Supper Club for the Kendall Lions meeting. Ron Garvens also attended. Wednesday Sally played mah jong with the usual group in the Kendall Library’s west wing. Friday evening the library sponsored Iron Will, a movie about a 17-year-old boy in 1917 who participated in a dog sled race from Winnipeg, Manitoba, to Minneapolis and won. Saturday night Lynette went up to the Amtrak station in Tomah to pick up six members of the Swartentruber family as they arrived home from a couple of weeks in Pennsylvania.
Rain is predicted this week after last week’s snow, and it looks like an early spring is in the air. Since the Lord has been giving us April showers this month, perhaps we’ll have May flowers next month. One of God’s surprise blessings this year. This coming Sunday we celebrate Palm Sunday when Jesus made His triumphal entry into Jerusalem riding a donkey as his followers spread palm branches in his path. Holy week follows in which we commemorate Jesus’ last supper with His disciples before His death on the cross and His resurrection early Easter morning, the most important events on the Christian calendar. What a wonderful savior we have!
Week of March 29
When I look back at my notes for this column in 2019 there are often full pages of items from all of the neighbors. Occasionally there were five entries and rarely only four. With the arrival of COVID-19 just over a year ago, our local news dwindled down to where it is common to have only three items to share, and if it weren’t for the gals on the west end of the neighborhood there wouldn’t be much for you to read. This is one of those three news weeks.
Beginning next door at the Steve Schumann residence, Deb’s daughter Angie of Viola and friend Jerry had supper Friday evening with the family.
After church yesterday Jerry and Lynette Schwartz joined me for noon repast at the Dorset Valley Schoolhouse Restaurant. I have probably told you this before, but I’ll repeat it anyway. When the rural schools consolidated with the town schools, my mother-in-law Marion Fauska was the last teacher at Dorset Valley. There is a picture of the last classes with their teacher in the entry.
Even Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana have been less active lately. On Thursday Lynette had a virtual meeting with the Winding River Library directors. Saturday morning Lynette and Sally joined Carol Fronk and Cheryl Neitzel making Easter cards. Sunday after the service at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kendall there were refreshments in the fellowship hall to celebrate Justyce Young’s confirmation.
Although many of the usual services during Holy Week will be curtailed due to the pandemic, we can still remember our Lord Jesus’ last days on earth with his followers. His last supper on Thursday evening, his arrest that night and his crucifixion Friday afternoon will be celebrated in the hearts of believers as we look forward to the culmination of his life when He rose from the dead on that first Easter morning. He sacrificed his human life in order to save all mankind of our sins if we only believe and worship him as our Lord and Savior who reigns for eternity with God the Father and the Holy Spirit. What a blessed promise and I rejoice as my husband Dave along with other loved ones are spending their first Easter with the resurrected Christ.
BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Week of March 29
Jim Bernhardt from Clifton and Doris Kelley and Jim Roroff from Tomah were Saturday visitors and dinner guests of Ken and Sue Olsen.
Bonnie Hedding visited her parents, Allan and Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday.
Mike Blija from Wautoma and Hannah Blija from Milwaukee visited their dad and grandpa, John Blija, on Saturday.
Alicia Waltemath and Annie from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday evening.
Ken and Sue Olsen visited Darrell and Sheila Prielipp on Sunday.
Grandad and Gram Christensen visited Joe and Cara Potter on Sunday afternoon in Rome.
This nice weather sure gives you spring fever. We have been working outside and enjoy getting out thinking about cleaning up the yard, etc.
Holy week is coming up. Take time to think about what it means to each of us.
The Tomah High School Class of 1954 is looking for the following classmates: Lillian Fuchs Rabe, Ruth Rediske Sommefield, Dorothy Degenhardt Baldwin, Gerrie Hurley Witz and Sharon Purdy Monson. Our reunion is planned for September. If you know of their whereabouts, please call me (Pat) at 715-325-7336.