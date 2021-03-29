CORRESPONDENCE

After church yesterday Jerry and Lynette Schwartz joined me for noon repast at the Dorset Valley Schoolhouse Restaurant. I have probably told you this before, but I’ll repeat it anyway. When the rural schools consolidated with the town schools, my mother-in-law Marion Fauska was the last teacher at Dorset Valley. There is a picture of the last classes with their teacher in the entry.

Although many of the usual services during Holy Week will be curtailed due to the pandemic, we can still remember our Lord Jesus’ last days on earth with his followers. His last supper on Thursday evening, his arrest that night and his crucifixion Friday afternoon will be celebrated in the hearts of believers as we look forward to the culmination of his life when He rose from the dead on that first Easter morning. He sacrificed his human life in order to save all mankind of our sins if we only believe and worship him as our Lord and Savior who reigns for eternity with God the Father and the Holy Spirit. What a blessed promise and I rejoice as my husband Dave along with other loved ones are spending their first Easter with the resurrected Christ.