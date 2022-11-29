CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

(Week of Nov. 21)

Have you all gained a few pounds now that the Thanksgiving feast has been digested and the Advent season is upon us when we prepare ourselves for Christmas and Jesus’ birth. Following is the news from the week before the big day of gluttony.

Last Wednesday Christopher Young and I were in La Crosse at Grand River Dental, where I got my new temporary teeth. We celebrated my ability to chew with lunch at the Family Restaurant on the north side of the city. Friday we had business in Cashton and on the way home stopped at Tabor Bar & Grill to test my teeth on a burger. Saturday morning I joined the women’s breakfast at the Evangelical Free Church of Kendall as Pam Strike provided a delicious repast for us. Sunday it was the buffet at Club Chapparal that provided sustenance for Christopher and me. A no cooking week.

Tuesday evening was Lions Club meeting at Flippy’s Bar & Grill in Kendall and Ron Garvens, Allan Vlasak , Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana from the neighborhood were in attendance there.

Arlene Garvens and the KTY Jun Quilt Guild were in Mauston Saturday and decorated the dining room at the Borman House for Christmas and also had breakfast at the Roman Castle.

Gun deer season began this past Saturday and Mary Marty and kids, Rachel Zellmer with offspring and Arlys Zellmer left the guys at deer camp at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow and went to Mauston to spend the weekend at The Lodge.

Wednesday Sally Dana joined the mah jong gals at the Kendall Public Library. Thursday Lynette Vlasak attended a library workshop in West Salem. Friday evening was movie night at St. John’s Church as the Kendall library hosted the movie “Tulsa." Sunday the gals lunched with Carol Fronk at Dorset Valley Schoolhouse Restaurant.

Thanksgiving is a fond memory and now we look forward to the most popular holiday at the end of the year, Christmas. There are gifts to buy and wrap, trees to decorate along with other festive ornamentation, baking to do, carols to be sung and myriad other activities. One good way to make Christmas baking easier is to attend the Cookie Walk at St. John’s Church in Kendall on Dec. 3 with donations going to the Kendall Library. Of course Jesus is the reason we celebrate this holiday, and I remind everyone that Christmas begins with CHRIST.