CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Claudine Stockman from Wisconsin Rapids went with me to the Arts Center in Wisconsin Rapids to a Navy Band Concert. It was very good.

Joe and Cara Potter entertained Cardell and Emily Potter from Wisconsin Rapids and grandad and gram on Sunday with brunch for grandson Cardell's birthday and Mother's Day. A special family day.

Cardell and Emily Potter from Wisconsin Rapids and Joe and Cara from Rome visited grandad and gram on Sunday evening for birthday cake and ice cream.

Shirley Nauman from Tomah and Sue Olsen spent Monday shopping in the Dells.

George and Bill from Minneapolis spent last week with John and Mike Blija and went turkey hunting on the Blija farm. They saw some birds but went home without any, but they had a great time.

Bonnie Hedding visited her aunt Ruth and Doug Murray in Tomah on Friday.

Dan Prielipp celebrated his birthday on Thursday. Happy Birthday Dan.

CONGRATULATIONS to Devyn Prielipp and Braeden O'Neill, who were married on Saturday in Mount Horeb at THE OLOISE. It was a special day as Devyn's brother Dawson married them. Grandma Sue and Ken Olsen, Dan and Mary Prielipp, Darrell and Sheila Prielipp and Shane, David and Kristy Prielipp, Colt Prielipp, Doris Kelley, Duane and Becky Prielipp and Kylie Prielipp from the Tomah area and Lexis Prielipp and friend Dillon from La Crosse attended.

John and Denise Huskamp from Iowa visited Bonnie Hedding on Friday evening.

Alica and Annie Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday evening.

Ken and Sue Olsen visited Doris Kelley on Thursday.

Bonnie Hedding entertained the Batten family for Mothers Day on Sunday.

Mike Blija was at the Illinois State University in Bloomington over the weekend and attended the graduation of his daughter Anya. Anya graduated with a degree in psychology. Congratulations Anya.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

(Week of May 9)

If you’ve been wondering where this column has been the past two weeks, wonder no more. This feisty Fauska was up in Barron helping cousin Louise Kaus after she had surgery on her right foot. After a week of hopping like a bunny, she developed some complications and in spite of my care needed to return to the hospital for further care. I returned home this past Wednesday evening stopping at Black River Falls for a visit with in-laws Joe and Marg Collins and son Mike on my way south.

After returning home I talked to Steve Schumann next door and learned that his mom, former resident Ruth Schumann, had broken her femur and is currently at the UW Rehabilitation Center in Madison. She lives at Milestone Assisted Living in Hillsboro.

Getting back in the swing of things, on Thursday evening I picked up Christopher Young over near Hillsboro and we drove up to Rockton Bar and Grill for supper. Friday evening I joined Christopher and son Kit for supper at Tabor Bar and Grill. The next morning Christopher and I breakfasted at the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall. On Mother’s Day he treated me to dinner at Marty’s Steakhouse in Reedsburg. Before coming home we stopped at McDonald’s, where Kit was hard at work, and enjoyed some ice cream. As you can see, I haven’t done much cooking since I’ve been home.

Up the valley at Mary Parkhurst’s, she was pleased to receive some beautiful flowers on Thursday from Blossoms and Bouquets in Wonewoc.

Up at the end of the neighborhood, Lynette Vlasak has been recovering from her surgery of a few weeks ago and on Tuesday attended the visitation for Ivan Witt at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church on South Ridge. Sally Dana and Ruth Steinke were at Ivan’s funeral. Wednesday Sally joined Carol Fronk, Eileen Richie and Lori Bandle for their weekly game of mah jong. Thursday Sally lunched at the Kendall Senior Dining Center and attended the St. John’s Lutheran Church’s ladies’ aid meeting.

When the weekend came, cousins arrived at the Vlasak and Zellmer families. Friday evening they gathered at the Hillsboro Brewing Company for fish supper. Those who attended were Lynette and Sally, Allan and Heather Vlasak, Lowell and Arlys Zellmer and Craig Dasse from Texas, Geoff and Kristin Larcom of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Katie Dasse and Efmaeel Tirgardown from Iowa City, Iowa. The next day the whole group gathered in La Crosse to help cousin Henry Leibl celebrate his 90th birthday.

What a blessing when families from near and far can gather together for fellowship and joy. God placed us on this earth to help and serve each other in our daily walks with Him. When we can take time from our busy lives to be together with loved ones, we are doubly blessed by each others’ presence. God is great, God is good, and he reigns in our neighborhood. Amen.

(Week of May 16)

The merry month of May is half gone already, and it is finally looking like we will have summer after all next month. The oak trees on my lawn have finally leafed out, and the woods in the valley are green instead of looking like dead trees. An old saying is when the oak leaves are the size of squirrels ears it’s time to plant corn, and the countryside is teeming with farmers in their fields getting in the crop. It’s hard to get those pesky squirrels to stand still long enough to see how big their ears are though.

Here in the valley there are a few items to share beginning with this feisty Fauska. Wednesday evening the Hill Country Belles Red Hats met at the Broken Spur restaurant in Mauston for a delightful meal and fellowship. One of our members, Shirley Waddell, went home to the Lord this past week, and her Red Hat sisters joined her family at Picha Funeral Home in Elroy Saturday noon for a memorial service. After that service I joined my Zirk cousins at St. Luke’s Cemetery in rural Elroy for a memorial service for David Lee Zirk who has been home with Jesus since last September. A fine luncheon was served at the Kendall Senior Dining Center after the gathering. The weather co-operated for these blessed times with loved ones.

Ron and Arlene Garvens attended a delightful comedy performance of the Area Community Theatre’s production of “Marrying Walt” Friday evening. They especially enjoyed seeing the author of the play as he was sitting in the front row.

The folks at the west end of the neighborhood continue to regale us with news of their activities every week. On Wednesday former resident Lisa Goostree was celebrating her birthday with Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana at Donnie’s Restaurant in Reedsburg. Friday afternoon Lynette and Sharon Finucan went up to South Ridge for a visit with Darlene Martalock.

Friday evening Lynette and Sally joined the Marty family with Lowell and Arlys Zellmer, Heather Vlasak, Dean Tompkins and Joyce Olson at the Royall High School Pops Concert at which Heather was honored for having accompanied the Royall band and choir performances for the past 43 years. Saturday the Marty family and Lynette and Sally were in Cashton where Layla Marty participated in the Royall Middle School track meet.

What comfort it is to attend the memorial services for loved friends and relatives who knew Jesus Christ as their savior. Although the deceased will be missed, they will live on in God’s wonderful gift of memories of all who knew them. As we prayed The Lord’s Prayer on Saturday and came to the phrase “deliver us from evil,” I was reminded of my sister Lois and myself as we joined hands with Sister Theresa at my mom Grace Zirk’s homegoing and seeing Mom’s jaw drop and the light go out of her eyes as she was delivered from evil. Some day we believers will be together in that great family reunion in eternity, and that is the best gift of all. Hallelujah!

