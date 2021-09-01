CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR

CREEK

Claudine (Vandervort) Stockman from Wisconsin Rapids accompanied Pat Christensen from Rome to Tomah visiting on Wednesday. We stopped and visited Sharon Bauman near Oakdale, Linda Stump in Bear Creek, then we met Dave Stelter on the road and had a short visit with him. Then off to visit Tom Clay and Grace Moseley and Marie Clay from Las Vegas who are spending some time with her dad.

From Tom’s we went to St. Peter’s Lutheran church in Shennington, where they were serving a hobo dinner. It was delicious. A special day.

Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome and Bob and Linda Stump from Bear Creek went to the annual Martin party at their cabin near Wilton on Saturday afternoon/evening.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to the Senior Center in town and played cards on Tuesday.

Dan Prielipp visited his mom, Ken and Sue Olsen, on Thursday.

Friday night Ken and Sue Olsen, Doris Kelley and Jim Roroff from Tomah area and Jim Bernhardt from Clifton went to Wilton and met Art and Muriel Tillman for fish and then spent the evening visiting at Art and Muriel’s house.

Happy birthday to Art Tillman from Wilton, who turned 80 on Sunday.