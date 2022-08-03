CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Leroy and I went to Arkdale on Thursday and visited Carol Finstad and Dick. We came home with some zucchini, so busy baking.

Rome has a very nice farmers market every Friday, and since I don’t have a garden, I go and get fresh veggies. Last Friday as I was walking around I ran into John and Sue Guthrie. So nice to see familiar faces.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center on Tuesday.

Shania Prielipp from Montana visited grandma Sue and Ken Olsen on Monday. Shania was home for a few days to visit mom and dad Prielipp.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, on Friday.

Annie and Fred Waltemath from Wyeville visited aunt Bonnie Hedding on Friday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to the Loggers baseball game on Saturday. The Loggers played Eau Claire and won.

Bonnie Hedding went to Oakdale Park on Saturday for a baby shower for Destiny Waltemath and Brandon Leis.

The annual Jim Bernhardt get-together at aunt Doris Kelley’s cabin at Castle Rock was last week. His daughters, son-in-laws and grandchildren all came when possible. They started on Thursday and finished up on Sunday. Aunt Doris Kelley and Jim Roroff spent the time with them all.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Castle Rock on Saturday and visited with all of the Bernhardt family.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday night.

Darrell and Sheila Prielipp entertained at a family cookout on Saturday evening for Connor, who left on Sunday for Fort Myers, Florida, to start his training. Grandma Sue and Ken Olsen, David and Kristy Prileipp and family, Dan and Mary Prielipp and Beth and Dan Talley were there. Good luck Connor, we will be cheering for you. The Bear Creek Valley is so proud of your success.

Connor will be in training all week and have games on Saturday. How exciting.

Randy Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday.

John Blija’s sister Erika and friend Dossie from Milwaukee visited John on Saturday.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Sherry Freemore, who passed away recently.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

Our neighbors seem to be enjoying a close to home existence these days as they haven’t been responding to my calls, or when I do talk to them they are content to hibernate during these warmer days. So I guess most of the news will again be from me and the gals on the west end of the valley. So, here goes.

Last Tuesday I had a busy afternoon and evening with things that you don’t want to read about, but in the morning I was at the Kendall Public Library to return my book club book “One For The Money” by Janet Evanovich. I enjoyed this book as I read it when the author first wrote it and have read almost all of her subsequent novels. Wednesday Christopher Young and I lunched at the Elroy Eatery, formerly Benders Family Restaurant in Elroy and met the new owner Eric Thompson on this, his opening day. Later we were with Christopher and sons August and Kit with friend Aiden Hunter as they joined me for lunch at the China Buffet in Mauston. Sunday Christopher and I took Kit to work at MacDonald’s in Reedsburg and headed southeast to Elgin, Illinois, to meet August’s mother who came up from Indianapolis to take him home with her for the school year.

Thursday evening Ron and Arlene Garvens were among the more than 100 folks who enjoyed the Raising Red concert.

Allan Vlasak was in La Crosse Thursday to visit Steve Zirk, who is currently at Mayo Hospital.

Tuesday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana hosted the Kendall Library book club after having a birthday party in the west wing of the library for Rayne Dobbratz with a pizza from Hidden Inn. Wednesday Lynette and Sally were shopping in La Crosse and lunched at Panera. Thursday the gals visited Donna Gosselin, who is recovering from a hip replacement, and in the evening they attended the Raising Red concert. Friday the gals went to see Sylvia Woodard for an early celebration of her birthday the next day. Saturday Allan joined the gals for youth wrestling at The Ranch in Johnny Cake Hollow, where the Marty family was involved and son Bret participated. Sunday Brett’s baseball team had an end of season at The Ranch.

Sunday morning at the Evangelical Free Church in Kendall the emphasis was on Jesus and all of the hymns were about our Lord. The service was opened with the old gospel hymn “Jesus , Jesus, Jesus” and continued uplifting us throughout the hour and during the rest of the day. I hope your church experience that day was equally blessed.