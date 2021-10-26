CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

No news last week as Leroy and I were on vacation.

A week ago Sunday evening Duane and Becky Prielipp and Ken and Sue Olsen went to Ishnala in Wisconsin Dells for dinner.

Pete and Pat Butzen from Slinger visited John Blija last week on Wednesday.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center on Tuesday.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath and Annie and Fred were Saturday visitors of Bonnie Hedding.

Ken and Sue Olsen worked at the fish fry at the American Legion in Tomah on Friday night, and then Dave and Doris Hartley met them for dinner.

Duane and Becky Prielipp were Sunday evening visitors at Ken and Sue Olsen’s.

Not much news this week. Everyone is busy cleaning up and putting things away from the outdoors for winter. We have had some nice days and a good time to get it done.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

The biggest news in the valley last week occurred on Friday when The Parkhurst family held their auction. Grandson Guy was up from Janesville the last half of the week to help with last-minute chores, and daughter Debbie has been spending the past few weeks helping mom Mary get ready. Niece Ginger of Richland Center was there and son Randy with wife Sandy of Orfordville were able to attend. Randy is doing well after his strokes last year. Ron and Arlene Garvens came down the hill for the festivities as well, and it was a perfect day for the doings.

It was a fun week for me as I spent several days with Christopher Young of Hillsboro and his three youngest children from the Indianapolis area. Tuesday we were in Reedsburg for bowling for the kids and supper at the Pizza Ranch. Thursday it was roller skating in Richland Center after supper at a family restaurant. Friday we lunched at The Kitchen in Hillsboro and went to the Pet Shop in Wonewoc, and Saturday we had lunch at the Dorset Valley Schoolhouse Restaurant, where the kids had a taste of history and rang the school bell. Sunday it was back to Elgin, Illinois, where we delivered August, Truth and Felicity back to their mother to go home to Indiana.

Rachel Zellmer, Izzy and Leis came up from Madison to spend the weekend with her parents at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow, and Chip, Mary, Layla, Brett and Mya joined her sister with the family on Saturday. In the morning the whole family was in Hillsboro participating in the 5K race.

Monday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana joined Betty Boeder, Carol Fronk, Rita Yahnke and Luann Huber for lunch at Cheryl Neitzel’s home. Sunday Lynette and Sally picked up pizza at the Hidden Inn in Kendall and took it to Hillsboro to share it with Connie Dorow. A rather quiet week for these gals from the west end of the valley.

The Lord has been providing us with an unusually long, warm autumn, and we are just now beginning to bring out our long pants and sweatshirts as the cooler temperatures are arriving. As I write this it is the 18th of October and I can remember one Oct. 18th several years ago when my sister Lois and I were traveling to Wells, Minnesota, to attend her sister-in-law’s funeral, and as we crossed the river we were greeted by wet snow. As we drove west the snow got thicker and we were slowed down to 35 miles per hour. The semis threw huge hunks of snow at us and I told Lois “I’ll drive, you pray,” and we made it just in time for the service and had a good six inches of wet snow on our bootless shoes when we went to the cemetery. By the time we headed home it was all melted on the highways and the fields were a winter wonderland. God took good care of us that day, and we enjoyed good fellowship with in-laws and friends. It’s been quite a few years and Lois has since joined her husband and family with the Lord, but that trip will always stand out in my memory every year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.