CORRESPONDENCE

Another Cranfest is in the books. The weather was great and the crowd was big. It was disappointing with no parade, but maybe next year.

Jim Bernhardt from Clifton accompanied Ken and Sue Olsen to Milwaukee for the Brewers game on Thursday.

Bonnie Hedding spent the weekend at the Randy Waltemath home for their annual rummage sale.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Cranfest on Saturday.

Joey and Jody Mosher from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Darrell and Shane Prielipp went to northern Wisconsin fishing on Sunday.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday evening.

Duane and Becky Prielipp visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Sunday.

Mike Blija is spending the week with his dad, John Blija, as he has a new job in New Lisbon.

Leroy and I went to the Cranfest in Warrens on Friday and Saturday.

Leaves are turning and time for a fall drive.

This column is beginning to look like an obituary column. This week I report the sad news of the death of David Zirk of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Dave is a former resident of the South Side and cousin and friend to many local folks. He died at the age of 80 years on Sept. 23. His birthday was May 2. He is survived by his wife Patricia and son Paul and several siblings including a sister, Joanne Pasch of Elroy. The Wisconsin family hasn’t received any notice of arrangements.

It was another active week for me as on Tuesday Margaret Leis and I were in La Crosse at Gundersen Clinic for two appointments, still doctoring after her accident last summer. The next day I picked up Margaret on my way to Helpful Homemakers at the Dorset Valley School Restaurant. Saturday Christopher Young of Hillsboro and I drove a friend to the La Crosse airport then escaped the Oktoberfest crowd and went to Tomah for lunch at Perkins and shopping at Humbird Cheese Shop. Sunday I was at church at the OPC in Kendall for the service along with a pot luck and a hymn sing.

Up on the hill above our valley, Ron and Arlene Garvens were pleased to have daughter Korinne and spouse Randy Falk of Waukesha spend the weekend with them. They were out and about on Saturday enjoying the fine weather and fall scenery.

Mary Parkhurst has had a lot of company the past week. Daughter Debbie is still with her, and grandson Guy was there for the weekend. Niece Ginger Parkhurst of Richland Center came as well. In addition to the relatives, Arlene Garvens and Roland Koenig from the neighborhood arrived to extend their sympathy for the loss of Jim.

There is news from Allan and Heather Vlasak this week as on Saturday they joined about 20 of Heather’s Tompkins cousins at the Dorset Valley School Restaurant for a get together to celebrate cousin Lois Stultz’s birthday which is coming up on Monday. In the evening Allan and Heather attended Heather’s Class of ’65 reunion at Murray's On Main in Tomah.

Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana returned from their two-week vacation and got right into the thick of things here at home. Wednesday the gals had morning coffee at Trudie Roloff’s and then lunched with Carol Fronk, Cheryl Neitzel, Luann Huber, Rita Yahnke and Betty Boeder. Friday Lynette and Sally sent to Cashton to see great-niece Layla Marty come in sixth place in the cross country run. Later they met Mariane Weidenbach for supper at Badger Crossing. Saturday Lynette gave blood at the Wilton blood drive.

The Lord has blessed us in myriad ways. This year He has given us an early spring planting season, summer growing time and it looks like a long autumn for harvesting the farm and garden produce. He has also graced our highways and byways with beautiful wildflowers in bouquets of varied colors. Many folks are still suffering from COVID-19, and we are keeping them in our prayers for healing. In spite of it all God loves us and is in control even when it doesn’t seem like it. We can only continue to thank and praise him and love him in all circumstances as we are admonished to do in scriptures.

