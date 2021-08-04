CORRESPONDENCE

Thursday evening Ron and Arlene Garvens were among the concert goers at the Central Park gazebo. The next day they were in Verona for an open house for the new Big Sky Engineering plant. Their son Kurt is co-owner of the company.

Guy Parkhurst is a young man who takes good care of his grandparents. Friday he arrived from Janesville and had supper at Bender’s Family Restaurant in Elroy and spent the night at the farm. Saturday afternoon he visited his grandma Elaine Woodard before heading back south.

Monday morning Lynette Vlasak breakfasted with seven of her classmates for a Royall High School class reunion at Mauston Park Oasis. From there she went to Portage for lunch with friends from Mount Horeb. Tuesday she and Chorissa Finn hosted the two book club meetings at the library as Sally Dana headed north to Minocqua to attend a meeting of the American Camping Association. Wednesday through Friday evening, Sally helped at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Vacation Bible School. Thursday evening Lynette attended the concert in the park. Sunday afternoon the Kendall Public Library won first place in the Wilton Fest Parade.

The Lord has blessed us with a wonderful crop year as the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, the soybean fields are healthy, the hay harvest has been decorating the fields with big round bales, some in long white tubes of plastic, and the small grains are ripe. In the Amish fields the shocked oats form small huts that once were common in early August before the advent of combines. Our prayers are for continued ripening of the corn for a harvest without hail or wind damage. There are always myriad things to thank and praise God for and we constantly ask his continued blessings.

