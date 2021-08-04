CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Dan and Mary Prileipp took a week’s UTV vacation to Wyoming. They arrived home this past weekend.
Happy birthday to Devyn Prielipp, who had a birthday last week on Friday. Devyn lives in Eau Claire.
Happy birthday to friend Alrita Benish from Ontario, who had a birthday last week.
Tuesday John Blija, Ken and Sue Olsen, Walt and Sherrie Spolum, Dave and Doris Hartley and Dave and Barb Calloway met for breakfast. The guys worked together at the Tomah railroad shops.
Bonnie Hedding visited her parents, Allan and Kate Batten, at Shennington on Saturday.
The family of Jim Bernhardt all gathered at Doris Kelley’s cabin at Castle Rock for a get-together. They came with campers, etc., on Thursday and stayed until Sunday. What a great family time it was.
Ken and Sue Olsen went to Castle Rock to Doris Kelley’s on Saturday to visit with the Bernhardt family.
Mike Blija from Wautoma spent the weekend with his dad, John Blija.
Ken and Sue Olsen went to St. John’s Lutheran Church Sunday for a church picnic.
Alicia Waltemath, Annie and Fred from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday.
Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome, Lee and Sharon Christensen from Brooklyn, Marion Christensen, Harold and Arlene Christensen and Stacy Cornwell were Tuesday lunch guests of Ray and Jeanette Anderson at Camp Douglas. Lee and Sharon came to pick blueberries, and we also helped Jeanette and Harold celebrate their birthday.
Pat Christensen from Rome met pastor Krysta Deede, Lois Pierce and Francie Doll for coffee on Wednesday morning. Later in the afternoon I visited with Carol Rusnak.
Friday Leroy and I visited Bob and Linda Stump. We stopped at the county fair for a while, but it was very hot so we did not stay long.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
July left us and August greeted us with a delightful weekend for whatever tickled your fancy. During the last week of July, there was a concert in Kendall’s Central Park Thursday evening, and over 100 folks enjoyed the music of Tim Schroeder and Josie while they supped on hot dogs sold by The Three Sisters and Culver’s sundaes provided by community organizations.
As we come south of Kendall and turn west down Schumann Valley, we come the Fauska digs where I reside, and on Tuesday afternoon I was at the Kendall Public Library for the monthly book club. We discussed The Book Thief by Markus Zusak, which was about a small town in Germany in the late 1930’s at the beginning of World War II. Thursday evening I picked up Le Roy Petersen and took him up to the Tomah Middle School for rehearsal in the Area Community Theater’s upcoming play Clue.
Thursday evening Ron and Arlene Garvens were among the concert goers at the Central Park gazebo. The next day they were in Verona for an open house for the new Big Sky Engineering plant. Their son Kurt is co-owner of the company.
Guy Parkhurst is a young man who takes good care of his grandparents. Friday he arrived from Janesville and had supper at Bender’s Family Restaurant in Elroy and spent the night at the farm. Saturday afternoon he visited his grandma Elaine Woodard before heading back south.
Monday morning Lynette Vlasak breakfasted with seven of her classmates for a Royall High School class reunion at Mauston Park Oasis. From there she went to Portage for lunch with friends from Mount Horeb. Tuesday she and Chorissa Finn hosted the two book club meetings at the library as Sally Dana headed north to Minocqua to attend a meeting of the American Camping Association. Wednesday through Friday evening, Sally helped at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Vacation Bible School. Thursday evening Lynette attended the concert in the park. Sunday afternoon the Kendall Public Library won first place in the Wilton Fest Parade.
The Lord has blessed us with a wonderful crop year as the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, the soybean fields are healthy, the hay harvest has been decorating the fields with big round bales, some in long white tubes of plastic, and the small grains are ripe. In the Amish fields the shocked oats form small huts that once were common in early August before the advent of combines. Our prayers are for continued ripening of the corn for a harvest without hail or wind damage. There are always myriad things to thank and praise God for and we constantly ask his continued blessings.