CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

It’s Monday morning again, and here I sit trying to think of an entertaining way to begin this column. Since my brain seems to have gone into neutral, I guess I’ll just have to get right to the good stuff.

Last Monday after I got this news written and sent to the newspapers, I joined Christopher, Kit and August Young of rural Hillsboro for a late breakfast at Club Chapparal. Thursday I took Kathy Stubrud to her doctor at Mayo Clinic in La Crosse for some good news, and we lunched again at Sparta Family Restaurant on the way home. Saturday evening Christopher joined me at the Kendall Lion’s Fundfest in the community hall. Later in the evening we drove down to Soldier’s Grove and Mc Cormick’s Rolling Ground Bar and Grill to hear Dan Kouba and The Journeymen band.

Ron Garvens attended the Kendall Lion’s meeting Tuesday evening at The Pony Express Supper Club and Lounge. Saturday he worked at the Fundfest and Arlene went along for the fun part.

Further up the valley Allan and Heather Vlasak had visitors on Monday as Nikki Fierova and daughter Beatrix of Northwood, Iowa, came over while spending a few days with parents Roland and Vicki Koenig. Allan was also at the Lion’s meeting Tuesday and attended the Fundfest at the end of the week. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the community was ready for a good time and as a result the Fundfest was very successful, replenishing their treasury with generous bids on the auctions.

Chip Marty and Brett were in Prairie du Chein on Saturday for wrestling Regionals, and Brett got a first in his age and weight group, so it’s off to the state meet at the end of the week. Mary and Mya were with Layla and the Royall sixth-grade basketball team at Melrose-Mindoro, where they won two and lost two, so they also had a good tournament.

Last Monday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were in La Crosse shopping and Tuesday night attended the Lion’s meeting. Wednesday the mah jong group met at the Kendall Public Library. Thursday morning Sally breakfasted with friends at Bender’s Family Restaurant in Elroy while Lynette attended Ted Welch’s funeral at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wilton. Saturday the gals were busy working at the Fundfest.

Our heartfelt sympathy to the Welch family as they grieve their loss while rejoicing in Heaven’s gain. In the New Testament of the Holy Bible, Jesus promises that whoever believes in him will not perish but have eternal life with him in heaven. What a blessed assurance for those who come to Christ. Amen.

