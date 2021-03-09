CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Ken and Sue Olsen went to the Madison airport on Monday and picked up Darrell and Sheila Prielipp and Shane. The Prielipps were coming home from visiting their son Connor in Alabama and watching him play baseball.
Annie Waltemath from Wyeville visited aunt Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.
Mike Blija from Wautoma, Hannah Blija from Milwaukee and Anja Blija from Champaign, Illinois, visited their dad and grandpa, John Blija, on Saturday.
Bonnie Hedding visited her parents, Allan and Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday.
Happy birthday to Annie Waltemath, who celebrated her 18th birthday this week. Her parents entertained the family on Sunday evening for dinner. Aunt Bonnie Hedding was a guest.
Grandson Cardell Potter and Emily Felzke from Wisconsin Rapids visited Grandad and Gram Christensen on Saturday afternoon.
Cara Potter from Culter visited dad and mom Christensen on Sunday afternoon.
Well this nice weather makes taking a walk enjoyable. Let's hope March stays this way — comes in like a lamb and goes out the same way.
THINK SPRING.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
March came in like a lamb, and we were all so shocked that we didn’t know what to do with ourselves. We’ve been so used to going outside only when we had to that the thought of taking a nice walk or just an extra trip to the grocery store didn’t even occur to us. However, although we don’t have a lot of news this week, there are a few items to share and we can always count on the gals on the west end of the neighborhood.
Personally, the only thing in my life worth reporting happened this noon after church. Dave and Pam Strike joined me for lunch at the Pony Express, and we had a good visit with our meal.
Arlene Garvens spent Thursday through Sunday at a quilting retreat at the Cottontail Retreat near Poynette, leaving Ron to fend for himself.
Jim and Mary Parkhurst enjoyed having grandson Guy spend the day with them on Friday. Then they went over the hill north of Kendall to see his maternal grandmother, Elaine Woodard.
At the western end of the valley, things were rather quiet until Thursday, when Sally Dana attended the St. John’s Ladies Aid at the church with takeout lunch from the Senior Dining Center. Friday morning Lynette Vlasak attended visitation for Pat Kranz at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy. At noon the Friends on Friday group met with take out lunch from the Pony Express. In the evening dinner was in Westby as the gals met Mariane Weidenbach at The Olde Towne Inn. Sunday afternoon they joined Lisa Goostree for a late lunch at The Pizza Pub in the Dells, then watched great-nephew Olin Zellmer play basketball on the Janesville team.
As I wake up each morning I see a sign above the door out of my bedroom that reads "Good morning. Let the stress begin." Actually, the word stressed spelled backwards is desserts. Beginning my day, I realize that I am more blessed with desserts than with stress. God has included many desserts in my life such as a warm home, more than enough food, a closetful of clothes, extended family and good friends, just to name a few. And, of course, the greatest blessing, the gift of his son Jesus Christ, our Redeemer and Savior. During this Lenten season we are reminded of Jesus’ final days walking the earth in his human form. By the end of this month we will be celebrating his triumphal entry into Jerusalem preparatory to Holy Week, leading up to the most important Christian holidays of the year, Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Let us keep Jesus in our hearts as we worship him in spite of the pandemic.