CORRESPONDENCE

As I wake up each morning I see a sign above the door out of my bedroom that reads "Good morning. Let the stress begin." Actually, the word stressed spelled backwards is desserts. Beginning my day, I realize that I am more blessed with desserts than with stress. God has included many desserts in my life such as a warm home, more than enough food, a closetful of clothes, extended family and good friends, just to name a few. And, of course, the greatest blessing, the gift of his son Jesus Christ, our Redeemer and Savior. During this Lenten season we are reminded of Jesus’ final days walking the earth in his human form. By the end of this month we will be celebrating his triumphal entry into Jerusalem preparatory to Holy Week, leading up to the most important Christian holidays of the year, Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Let us keep Jesus in our hearts as we worship him in spite of the pandemic.