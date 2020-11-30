CORRESPONDENCE

Now we have entered the advent season as we prepare our hearts for the blessed celebration of the anniversary of the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Although we don’t know for sure the exact date of his birth, Dec. 25 was chosen to counteract the pagan celebration Saturnalia during the winter solstice around the 20th of December. The 25th was the perfect time to introduce God’s only begotten son into the world so that whoever would believe in him would have everlasting life. What a joy for those of us believers who have recently deceased loved ones to know that they are spending their first Christmas with Jesus. Our heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out for the family of Logan Henthorne as they mourn him during this blessed season.