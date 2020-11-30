CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
Nov. 23
Several years ago during October, we prepared to celebrate Halloween as we put up decorations, carved jack o'lanterns and stocked up on treats for the trick-or-treaters. Then in November we shopped for our Thanksgiving turkey or goose and added more autumn decorations. As soon as Thanksgiving was over, it was time to get out the Christmas ornaments, do some serious shopping and pick out the perfect tree. Nowadays we see ads for Christmas gifts and TV movies with Christmas themes almost as soon as Labor Day is over. By the time Christmas arrives the media has bombarded us with preparation ads for three months. Personally I prefer to wait until Black Friday to get myself psyched up for the big holiday.
Before Thanksgiving weekend, the woods come alive with people in bright orange clothing pursuing the elusive whitetails. Hunters arrived early at our place last Wednesday and Thursday to do some squirrel hunting as they had other plans for the weekend. Nephew Jim Boles of Racine and friend Paul Gifford of Kenosha entertained the furry little rodents. Friday night great-nephew Ben Dorval and son Carlton arrived to rise early Saturday morning and spend the day in the woods seeking venison on the hoof. No luck, but they tried again on Sunday and Ben bagged a nice doe. I enjoyed having the guys here as they treated me to supper at the Pony Express in Kendall Wednesday and Saturday evenings.
Guy Parkhurst arrived from Janesville Wednesday to help grandparents Jim and Mary with shopping and chores. He then went over the hill north of Kendall to try his luck hunting at his grandma Elaine Woodard’s. Haven’t heard the results of that hunt yet.
Monday Lynette Vlasak joined other librarians for the virtual meeting of the Winding Rivers Library System. Wednesday she and Sally Dana enjoyed a breakfast coffee with Trudi Roloff, and Saturday the gals lunched at the Hillsboro Brewing Company. With the Kendall Public Library suspending activities due to the rise in coronavirus cases, Lynette and Sally have been spending more time at home.
Even though our Thanksgiving celebrations this year have been curtailed by the pandemic, there is a lot to be thankful to our Lord for. As we spend quality time alone or with close family members we can concentrate on the many blessings God provides for us continually and spend the day doing what it was designed for, thanking and praising him along with praying for an end to this health crisis. Hopefully next year this will all be history and we can again enjoy our holiday feast with loved ones then prepare our hearts for the celebration of the birth of our Savior four weeks later.
Nov. 30
With beginning of the holiday season, we have input from almost everyone in the neighborhood, so I don’t have to wrack my brain to come up with some twaddle to entertain you. Read on for the good news.
Next door at the Steve Schumann residence, Deb’s daughter Angie Campbell with friend Jerry, along with Deb’s grandson Alex Gratz and friend Dee, gathered for Sunday dinner.
The Fauska household was pretty quiet all week until Friday, when I joined Dave and Pam Strike for supper at The Pony Express in Kendall and spent the rest of the evening at their home getting caught up on happenings in our lives. Sunday after church, the Strikes joined me for lunch at Dorset Valley Schoolhouse, and we continued our visiting from the other night.
Jim and Mary Parkhurst enjoyed a visit from grandson Guy Parkhurst of Janesville, who had been spending the week with his Grandma Woodard hunting at her farm. His freezer will be full as he is bringing home a buck and a doe. Daughter Debbie Parkhurst of Lexington, Kentucky, arrived Saturday and will be spending a few weeks with her parents.
Thanksgiving dinner at Roland and Vicki Koenig’s was made special when Tom and Nikki Fierova and Beatrix arrived from Northwood, Iowa, to partake of the holiday feast.
Thursday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana picked up four dinners at Club Chapparal and delivered two of them to Allan and Heather Vlasak. Saturday the gals were in Tomah and lunched at Culver’s.
The Chip Marty family each had a part in preparing their Thanksgiving dinner. Later they joined a Zoom meeting with parents Lowell and Arlys Zellmer in Janesville and Rachel Zellmer and kids, along with the Paul Zellmer family as they made and decorated their traditional ginger bread houses.
Now we have entered the advent season as we prepare our hearts for the blessed celebration of the anniversary of the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Although we don’t know for sure the exact date of his birth, Dec. 25 was chosen to counteract the pagan celebration Saturnalia during the winter solstice around the 20th of December. The 25th was the perfect time to introduce God’s only begotten son into the world so that whoever would believe in him would have everlasting life. What a joy for those of us believers who have recently deceased loved ones to know that they are spending their first Christmas with Jesus. Our heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out for the family of Logan Henthorne as they mourn him during this blessed season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!