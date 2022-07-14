CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

(Week of June 27)

Ruth Frohmader from Wisconsin Rapids accompanied Pat Christensen from Rome to Tomah on Tuesday. We met Carol Rusnak, and Darlene Tralmer for coffee.

Claudine Stockman from Wisconsin Rapids accompanied Pat Christensen from Rome to Tomah on Wednesday for our upcoming class reunion in September. We met at Perkins for lunch and the meeting.

Leroy and I helped at the tractor Pull on Friday night at the fairgrounds. We served dinner to the tractor pullers and their families and all of the workers. Thanks Danita for the great meal you and Virgil prepared.

Grandad and gram Christensen visited Cardell and Emily and little Laylau Potter in Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center on Tuesday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Friday.

Sue Olsen visited Sherry Finigan in Tomah on Wednesday.

Sue Olsen accompanied Shirley Nauman to La Crosse on Friday.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Walt and Sherry Spolum from Oakdale and Ken and Sue Olsen went to Dorset valley on Saturday for lunch and then came to Ken and Sue’s and visited.

Pete Blija and Collin Kessler from Whitewater visited John Blija on Saturday. Pete and Collin had come for the tractor pull.

Kylie Prielipp spent Sunday with grandma Sue and Ken Olsen and in the evening Duane and Becky Prielipp came to visit and pick Kylie up.

Bonnie Hedding went to Wittenberg on Sunday to visit Chris Hedding and Peter.

Ken and Colleen Bolchen from New Lisbon visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday evening.

Hope everyone has a safe and great 4th of July.

(Week of July 4)

Ruth Frohmader from Wisconsin Rapids accompanied Pat Christensen to Tomah to meet Carol Finstad from Arkdale and Carol Rusnak and Darlene Tralmer from Tomah for coffee.

Bob Rogge from Camp Douglas and friend Marion were Thursday visitors of Leroy and Pat Christensen.

Pastor Krysta Deede, who was the minister at the Tomah Methodist church, has been transferred to the Methodist church in Onalaska. This Sunday was her last service, and Leroy and I attended the service and the refreshments following. Good luck, Pastor Krysta.

John Blija and Dave Hartley accompanied Ken and Sue Olsen to Sparta on Thursday for the retired railroad workers breakfast.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Saturday.

Bonnie Heding spent Sunday at Castle Rock at Doris Kelley’s cabin. There was boating and swimming and good food.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to the Loggers game in La Crosse on Sunday evening.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday evening.

Joey and Jodi Mosher from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, spent the weekend with Bonnie Hedding.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

(Week of July 4)

As I sit here at my computer writing this column, it is Independence Day, July 4th, 2022. This morning the wind was flinging the rain against my windows, and I thought about all of the folks who have plans for today. At noon the precipitation has ceased, and it appears that afternoon and evening activities may be able to be enjoyed. As for me I will be happy here in my old farmhouse celebrating quietly.

Last Tuesday I attended the Kendall Public Library Book Club in the afternoon and enjoyed sharing with my sister-in-law Darlene Martalock as we discussed Nickolas Butler’s first novel “Shotgun Lovers.” Sad to say for this local author, the book was not one of our favorites. However the earlier group reported a favorable critique of the book.

Thursday Mary Parkhurst had a hair appointment in Hillsboro, and afterward Christopher Young joined us for lunch at Club Chapparal. Friday I was having a yearning for a Tabor hamburger and invited Christopher and son, August, to join me for supper. Sunday after church I invited the guys over for lunch as I made Minnesota State Fair pronto pups from the special flour recipe I had received for Christmas from my niece, Katy, up in Eagle River.

Saturday evening was party night at Chip and Mary Marty’s as grandparents Bob and Karen Marty, grandparents Lowell and Arlys Zellmer, great-great uncle and aunt Stan and Ruth Zellmer plus local relatives great-uncle and aunt Allan and Heather Vlasak, great-aunt Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana along with other guests gathered to celebrate Mya’s seventh birthday with lunch and fireworks.

Lynette and Sally hosted the library book club meetings on Tuesday, and Wednesday the gals were up at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church making craft preparations for upcoming Vacation Bible School. Thursday Lynette was at Menard’s in La Crosse shopping for items for her rental property. That evening Lynette and Sally were in Elroy to watch great-nephew Brett Marty’s baseball team win their game, and Sunday evening the gals supped at Tabor Bar and Grill.

The little white church up the hill from the Kendall bank has left the Orthodox Presbyterian Church and is in the process of returning to the Evangelical Free Church, which we were affiliated with prior to 2021. The EFC is a Bible-believing and preaching fellowship, and our members believe in Jesus Christ as savior as professed in the Apostle’s Creed. God has been leading the church in the UPC while we were in transition after our former pastor of 30 years retired. Now I pray that my readers have had a blessed celebration of our freedom on this joyous holiday.

(Week of July 11)

This past week seems to have been a quiet one for most of the neighborhood as those I talked to didn’t have much going on and the rest of the neighbors were not home. Perhaps next week they’ll tell me what they were up to on Sunday evening. Read on to find out what yours truly kept herself out of mischief with and also about the usual busy lives of the Marty, Vlasak and Zellmer families.

Here in the middle of the valley, the first few days were pretty calm until Wednesday, when I picked up Margaret Leis and took her to her dentist in Mauston. Then we lunched at the Park Oasis Restaurant and took a scenic route home just for fun. Thursday morning I attended Bible study at the Evangelical Free Church of Kendall and afterward had lunch at the Pony Express Supper Club. Friday I played chauffeur for my Amish neighbors next door and took Cris and Elizabeth Swartzentruber and their two youngest offspring, Millie and Mahlen, to Westby where they boarded a small bus to go to Viroqua for a weekend retreat. In the evening I joined Christopher Young and son August for supper at the Tabor Bar & Grill. Saturday I accompanied Christopher as he took August to Rock Springs for a filming event and later met August at MacDonald’s in Reedsburg for supper with Kit Young, who is working there. Sunday after church Christopher and August joined me for a noon meal at Bender’s Family Restaurant in Elroy. Needless to say, I didn’t have to do much cooking toward the end of the week.

As we come to the west end of the valley, Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana attended great-nephew Brett Marty’s baseball game Tuesday evening and watched them win. Wednesday the team finished their tournament in Arena and ended up in second place. Sally Dana attended an American Camping Association meeting in Almond on Tuesday, and on Wednesday she and Lynette went to Elcho where Lynette stayed with friends while Sally attended another ACA meeting at Camp Michigamme in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Friday they left Elcho and met former pastor Larry and wife Cheryl Neitzel for lunch at Grafton before going to Milwaukee to watch the Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates. Saturday Lynette and Sally joined Allan and Heather Vlasak and the Chip Marty family for a party with Lowell and Arlys Zellmer along with other relatives and friends at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow. Sunday the gals were at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kendall joining the members of St. Matthews Lutheran Church of South Ridge as Ashley Peterson was installed as Staff Minister. Later they visited Donna Gosselin and her sister Jean from Oregon, Wisconsin, in Kinney Valley.

In our Sunday services at the Evangelical Free Church of Kendall Pastor John Olson is preaching on the Book of Acts in the New Testament of the Holy Bible and this week in Chapter 2 the emphasis was placed on our sharing the gospel with others. Do you know Jesus the son of God as your savior? This question was emphasized as the apostle Paul preached over 2,000 years ago quoting from the Book of Psalms in the Old Testament and from the Gospel of John in the New Testament. Reading King David’s psalms and the disciple John’s eyewitness accounts of Jesus’ life are good ways to know the Savior and let him into your life. Amen. End of sermon.