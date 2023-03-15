BEAR CREEK

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Saturday.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center on Tuesday.

Sue Olsen went to the funeral of Calvin Pasch on Friday in Tomah.

Chuck and Kim Zimmerman from Edgerton came on Friday to visit Ken and Sue Olsen. They left on Sunday.

Bonnie Hedding went to the benefit on Saturday at Kelsey’s Bar in Tomah for Rod Peterson.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday after church.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville and Destiny Waltemath and Finneas from Warrens visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday night.

Not much happening this week.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Kent Anderson. His funeral will be Wednesday this week at Sonnenburg Funeral Home.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Bernard Janushesske, who passed away last week and his funeral will be Friday this week.

— PAT CHRISTENSEN

SOUTH SIDE

If you’re wondering where last week’s column was, so am I. I had some computer trouble and thought I had it taken care of, but when the newspapers came out there was no South Side news. I’m sure I sent it, but where it went, I don’t know. It has disappeared from my computer and I can’t find it to resend it. Hopefully you will be reading this week’s offering. Anyway, on with the current local happenings.

Last Wednesday the Hill Country Belles Red Hats gals met at the Roman Castle in Mauston and enjoyed a variety of lunches. They have a fantastic menu. Saturday I joined Christopher Young for a trip to Elgin, Illinois, to pick up the three youngest Young children as their mom brought them from Indianapolis. August, Truth and Felicity are spending a couple of weeks with their dad for spring break. One of his older daughters, Chloe, accompanied her mom so we had a chance for a visit with her, also. Sunday after church I was at Flippy’s Bar & Grill in Kendall with some church friends for their new Sunday brunch.

The Marty family had a sports weekend both as spectators at the Royall High School basketball games and the kids’ events. Saturday morning Chip was with Brett and Mya at Cashton youth wrestling, while Mary was watching Layla in a volleyball tournament at Royall. The family attended both Friday and Saturday night games at Royall, and the Panthers will be going to the state tournament.

Wednesday Sally Dana was among the Hill Country Belles at the Roman Castle ,and on Thursday Lynette Vlasak and Sally attended Norma Bernhardt’s funeral at St. Paul’s Church then visited with several Royall classmates including Jim and Becky Grilley. Friday Lynette had an appointment with her eye doctor and Saturday morning the gals picked up coffee and treats at Let’s Shine in Hillsboro and took them to Connie Dorow’s. In the evening they attended the basketball game at Royall. After church the next day we saw the gals enjoying the new breakfast buffet at Flippy’s.

A few weeks ago our pastor stated in his sermon that God exhibits his great love by offering spiritual life to all people, and Christians are people who have said “yes” to God’s call to become people who are spiritually alive, able to sense and follow his direction. Since God has lovingly committed to Christians, it is up to us to respond by committing to him through his son, Jesus Christ, who came into this world that we might be saved by him. One day every knee shall bow and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord!

— MYRNA FAUSKA