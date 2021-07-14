CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Leroy and Pat Christensen visited Bob and Linda Stump at Tomah on Friday afternoon.
Family and friends gathered at the Meadow Valley shooting range on Friday to help Robert Nemitz celebrate his 65th birthday. Fun, food and great fellowship made for a special day. Joe and Cara Potter and Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome attended.
Pat Christensen helped at the annual brat/hot dog meal at the Methodist church in Tomah on Saturday after the parade. Nice to see so many old friends.
Rod and Leslie Peterson from Camp Douglas held their annual 4th of July cookout. Leroy and I attended. It was the 30th year for this event. Great food and fellowship.
Bonnie Hedding visited Eldora Stelter on Wednesday.
Happy birthday to Doris Kelley, who celebrated her birthday on July 1. Ken and Sue Olsen, Jim Bernhardt from Clifton, Carol Henkes from Georgia, Doris Kelley and Jim Roroff all met at the family restaurant in Sparta for lunch and then went to Doris’ house and played cards.
Happy anniversary to Ken and Sue Olsen, who celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on July 1.
Carol Henkes from Georgia has been spending the past week with her dad, Ken and Sue Olsen. She left for home on Friday.
Saturday the Bear Bluff ATV and UTV club was in the 4th of July parade in Tomah. After the parade Dave and Doris Hartley and Ken and Sue Olsen went riding.
Rick Eagan from Tomah visited John Blija on Saturday.
Bonnie Hedding visited Bill and Deanne Batten in Shennington for the 4th of July.
Mike Blija from Wautoma visited his dad, John Blija, on Sunday the 4th.
Ken and Sue Olsen went to Doris Kelley’s cabin at Castle Rock on the 4th of July.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
At the last full-time job I had before I became a dairy farm wife (which is also full time), several of the employees got together on June 30 every year for a fiscal new year’s eve party at a local night club. July 1 was the beginning of a new fiscal year. Now as we enter the last half of the calendar year and start the fiscal year, we find the neighbors slowing down a bit after celebrating Independence Day.
Since I have been staying home and off my feet as much as possible due to doctor’s orders, I haven’t been able to frequent some of my favorite dining places, namely The Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall, Bender’s Family Restaurant in Elroy and Holvey’s Café in Hillsboro. Hopefully I’ll be footloose and fancy free soon and will be enjoying someone else’s cooking again. A few folks stop in once in awhile to check up on me, and on Sunday Christopher Young of rural Hillsboro dropped by for a good visit.
Ron and Arlene Garvens enjoyed having grandson Jason and spouse Carley Garvens with granddog Ziggy, a rescue dog, visit on Saturday. The young folks spent the night with their grandparents and went home to Madison the next day. Our sympathy goes out to Arlene and family as they mourn the passing of her sister Alice Naber of Waukesha.
Saturday the Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow was the site of a memorial service and party for centenarian Aunt Irene Smith of Tomah. The Vlasaks and Zellmers gathered for the event along with several other relatives.
Lynette Vlasak attended visitation for Wayne Friske Tuesday, and Sally Dana helped serve lunch for his funeral at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Kendall. They also attended visitation for Frank Benish at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wilton. The mah jong group met Wednesday in Kendall, and Lynette and Sally went up to Tomah to purchase some peaches and do some shopping.
One of my favorite hymns begins “We serve a risen Savior, He’s in the world today.” Even though it often doesn’t seem like it, Jesus is alive and along with Father God and the Holy Spirit are in control. Jesus paid the price for the sins of mankind on the cross, and for those who believe in him as their savior, a new life awaits when this one is over. Another favorite hymn ends with ‘What a day, wonderful day, that will be.” Do I hear an Amen?