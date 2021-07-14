CORRESPONDENCE

Ron and Arlene Garvens enjoyed having grandson Jason and spouse Carley Garvens with granddog Ziggy, a rescue dog, visit on Saturday. The young folks spent the night with their grandparents and went home to Madison the next day. Our sympathy goes out to Arlene and family as they mourn the passing of her sister Alice Naber of Waukesha.

Saturday the Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow was the site of a memorial service and party for centenarian Aunt Irene Smith of Tomah. The Vlasaks and Zellmers gathered for the event along with several other relatives.

Lynette Vlasak attended visitation for Wayne Friske Tuesday, and Sally Dana helped serve lunch for his funeral at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Kendall. They also attended visitation for Frank Benish at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wilton. The mah jong group met Wednesday in Kendall, and Lynette and Sally went up to Tomah to purchase some peaches and do some shopping.

One of my favorite hymns begins “We serve a risen Savior, He’s in the world today.” Even though it often doesn’t seem like it, Jesus is alive and along with Father God and the Holy Spirit are in control. Jesus paid the price for the sins of mankind on the cross, and for those who believe in him as their savior, a new life awaits when this one is over. Another favorite hymn ends with ‘What a day, wonderful day, that will be.” Do I hear an Amen?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.