CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Leroy and I spent Tuesday in Tomah and delivered our Christmas presents.

Christmas Eve Day, Joe and Cara Potter and Leroy and Pat Christensen did our annual day of helping Cardell and Emily Potter and Laylah at one of his Jimmy John's stores, and his employees got the day off.

On Christmas Day Cardell and Emily Potter and Laylah from Wisconsin Rapids and grandad and gram Christensen from Rome spent the day with Joe and Cara Potter in Rome. Laylah even helped open our presents.

Devon and Braden O'Neil, who live in Eleva, hosted Christmas Eve. Ken and Sue Olson attended. Devon is Sue's granddaughter.

Bonnie Hedding and Dan Batten from Bear Creek and Kate Batten from Shennington were Christmas Eve visitors of Coleen and Ken Bolchen in New Lisbon. Later they attended the Christmas Eve service at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Shennington.

Ken and Sue Olsen spent Christmas Day with Kim and Chuck Zimmerman in Jefferson.

Alicia Waltemath and Annie from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Christmas Day.

Bonnie Hedding and brother Dan Batten from Bear Creek and Kate Batten from Shennington were Christmas Eve dinner guests of Randy and Alicia Batten in Wyeville.

HAPPY NEW YEAR to everyone. Pray for good health and safety in 2023.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

The past two weeks have been busy ones here in our little corner of the county. Christmas and New Year’s celebrations took up most of the neighbors’ time as we all enjoyed the company of family and friends during this blessed time of year. You may have noticed that this column was missing last week, so we have twice as much joy to report as I was still celebrating when I should’ve been getting this news gathered.

Next door at the Steve Schumann residence Deb’s daughter Angie and her son Alex had a taco buffet with grandma and grandpa in lieu of the traditional Christmas fare. New Year’s Day, Luke and Amanda Schumann of Tomah arrived with three-day-old Lane Steven and big brother Logan to introduce the newborn to his grandparents.

On Dec. 21 I joined Christopher Young and daughters Truth and Felicity for a trip to Madison to pick up his mom, Gloria Jean, at the airport as she arrived from Denver. Christmas Eve, Christopher's son August came along with the rest of us as we attended the excellent Christmas program at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kendall. Christmas dinner after church at the Evangelical Free Church in Kendall, the Young family hosted dinner at their home and son Kit had the day off so he could also be with us. Wednesday Larissa Snip, Debbie Wildes-Petersen and son LeRoy brought dinner to the Young home, and Christopher added a turkey to the feast. Thursday Grandma Glo helped us enjoy her granddaughters Truth and Felicity as they roller skated in Richland Center. On Saturday it was back home for August and the girls as they met their mom in Elgin, Illinois, for their trip home to Indianapolis. New Year’s Day we saw some of the neighbors at Tabor Bar & Grill as Christopher, Gloria Jean and I dined there.

Up the valley Ron and Arlene Garvens had a quiet Christmas week at home as they had had an early celebration with their entire family the previous week and were basking in the memories of a blessed time.

The Marty, Vlasak and Zellmer families had a delightful celebration throughout the week when they weren’t snowed in by the drifted snow on the ridge west of us. Christmas Day was spent at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow. Midweek there were continued get-togethers, and on Thursday the families met at the Marty home to watch the basketball game between Edgerton and Milton high schools as Olin Zellmer was on the Edgerton team. Christmas Monday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana met Lisa Goostree at the Baraboo Burger Company for lunch. When Friday came there was more family Christmas as Mariane Weidenbach joined the group. Saturday Lynette and Sally brought takeout ribs to Allan and Heather Vlasak from the Fireball Bar & Grill in Kendall. Also on New Year’s Eve, Jason Behm and a parent came up from Janesville to help the families celebrate the passing of 2022 and arrival of 2023.

Jesus’ birthday was well remembered by all of us here in Schumann Valley on the South Side of Kendall and in southeast Monroe County. My most memorable events were the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services I attended and the people I was with. It is my prayer that Jesus was blessed by our celebration of the day he was born over 2,000 years ago, when he came in human form to minister to us and teach us how to live for him, even sacrificing himself for our sins when he died the cruelest of deaths on the cross. The good news is that he didn’t stay in the tomb but rose from the dead to live forever in eternity with the Father and the Holy Spirit. And all we have to do is believe and accept him as our savior in order to join him when this life is over. Hallelujah, what a savior! Amen