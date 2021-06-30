CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Danny and Jewel Moore, Mandi Moore and John Blija from Tomah were Monday visitors of Leroy and Pat Christensen at Rome.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Laverna (Streeter) Hilbig from Muscoda, who passed away last week. Her funeral was Saturday from Sonnenberg's. Leroy and I attended. Laverna was a classmate of mine and graduated in 1954.
Joe and Cara Potter from Cutler and Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome went to a graduation party on Saturday for Jade Bohn at Cutler. Congratulations, Jade.
Congratulations to Luke Duncan, who was a Tomah High School 2021 graduate. His party was on Saturday at the Oakdale Town Hall. Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome and Joe and Cara Potter from Cutler attended.
Duane and Becky Prielipp from Tomah visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Wednesday.
John Blija's sister Edie from Dousman and Erika and Mia from Milwaukee visited him on Wednesday.
David Prielipp visited his mom, Sue, and Ken Olsen on Thursday.
Bonnie Hedding visited her aunt Ruby and uncle Duane Granger on Friday in Oakdale. She also visited her aunt Ruth and Uncle Doug Murray in Tomah on Friday.
Mike Blija from Wautoma visited his dad, John Blija, over the weekend.
Alicia Waltemath and Annie from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Friday.
John Blija went to the Latvian House near Kirby for the annual John's Day celebration on Saturday.
Ken and Sue Olsen, Darrell and Sheila Prileipp and David and Kristy Prielipp went to Clifton Park on Saturday to a graduation party for Emily Powell. Congratulations, Emily.
Randy and Alica Waltemath and Annie from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.
Ken and Sue Olsen were guests at the home of Dave and Lisa Powell near Clifton on Saturday after Emily's graduation party.
Hope all the father's had a nice Father's Day.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
Again this week you are able to get a view into the lives of the folks here in what used to be called Schumann Valley. On Sunday Luke and Amanda Schumann of Tomah are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary and son Logan is spending the day with Grandpa Steve Schumann and family.
Tuesday Margaret Leis and I were up in Tomah again and lunched at Perkins Restaurant. Wednesday I was in Hillsboro and had lunch with Tom Hotek and some of his patrons at Holvey’s Café. Sunday after church Dave and Pam Strike joined me for lunch at the Dorset Valley School Restaurant.
Summer time is fair time and Sunday morning Ron and Arlene Garvens had breakfast at the Elroy Fair. It was a perfect day with good weather, and there was a good turnout for the festivities.
Debbie Parkhurst had spent most of the week at the Jim and Mary Parkhurst home and returned to her home in Lexington, Kentucky, on Thursday.
Chip and Mary Marty with youngsters Layla, Brett and Mya spent Sunday at Miller Park watching the Brewers win their baseball game.
Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana began the week with a trip with Allan and Heather Vlasak to Blanchardville for a visit and lunch with Uncle Ken and Aunt Arlene Vladak. Wednesday the gals attended the Kendall Public Library’s summer reading program finale at the Elroy Theater with their participants. Thursday Lynette and Sally were in Ithaca to watch great-nephew Brett Marty play baseball, and Friday evening they had pizza at Spring Valley Restaurant. On Sunday Sally left for Winter for an overnight to participate in a camp inspection with for the American Camping Society.
The weather prognosticators are predicting a warm and dry 4th of July for us to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day. God has been blessing us with a slow down in the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are experiencing more activities this year with family reunions and community get-togethers. We continue to ask the Lord to bless America, as is quoted in the Pledge of Allegiance, “One nation under God, with liberty and justice for all." Have a safe and happy 4th of July and enjoy your three day holiday.