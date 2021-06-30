CORRESPONDENCE

Summer time is fair time and Sunday morning Ron and Arlene Garvens had breakfast at the Elroy Fair. It was a perfect day with good weather, and there was a good turnout for the festivities.

Debbie Parkhurst had spent most of the week at the Jim and Mary Parkhurst home and returned to her home in Lexington, Kentucky, on Thursday.

Chip and Mary Marty with youngsters Layla, Brett and Mya spent Sunday at Miller Park watching the Brewers win their baseball game.

Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana began the week with a trip with Allan and Heather Vlasak to Blanchardville for a visit and lunch with Uncle Ken and Aunt Arlene Vladak. Wednesday the gals attended the Kendall Public Library’s summer reading program finale at the Elroy Theater with their participants. Thursday Lynette and Sally were in Ithaca to watch great-nephew Brett Marty play baseball, and Friday evening they had pizza at Spring Valley Restaurant. On Sunday Sally left for Winter for an overnight to participate in a camp inspection with for the American Camping Society.

The weather prognosticators are predicting a warm and dry 4th of July for us to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day. God has been blessing us with a slow down in the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are experiencing more activities this year with family reunions and community get-togethers. We continue to ask the Lord to bless America, as is quoted in the Pledge of Allegiance, “One nation under God, with liberty and justice for all." Have a safe and happy 4th of July and enjoy your three day holiday.

