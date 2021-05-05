CORRESPONDENCE

Although the neighbors keep busy, they haven’t been out making news or having visitors lately, so there isn’t much to entertain you with. However Mothers’ Day is coming up this weekend and also opening day fishing, so perhaps we will have more for you to feast your eyes on then. The Lord has blessed us with the love of parents to enhance our lives even after they’ve left us to go home to him. The memories they leave behind are a great gift to cherish as we grow older and share with kinfolk and friends. Thank you, God, for all of your loving kindness in our lives.