CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE
The past week has been a good one for working outside whether you are a farmer, a gardener or just cleaning up the yard after the winter. Folks have been working in the fields as is evidenced by the freshly turned soil and the farm machinery on the roads. Also, the greenhouses have been doing a good business, and new blooms are showing up in planters and flower beds. Ah, spring, the time of new life.
The week was not a noteworthy one for this less-than-feisty Fauska, but on Sunday Dave and Pam Strike joined me for lunch at the Pony Express Supper Club after church, which was a good start to the week.
Tuesday was the day for the Kendall Public Library book club to meet, and three groups spread themselves in their sessions for ease of social distancing and discussed the book Seabiscuit by Laura Hillebrandt. We all learned more that we ever knew before about the life of that famous race horse and his opponents and the lives of the jockeys who rode them.
Lynette Vlasak was in Mount Horeb on Thursday and lunched with former coworkers from the school at Skaal, a Norwegian restaurant, while Sally Dana held down the fort at the Kendall Public Library. Saturday the gals went greenhouse shopping on the ridge. Sunday they were in Viroqua, where they attended a hand bell concert at the fairgrounds sponsored by a local church.
Although the neighbors keep busy, they haven’t been out making news or having visitors lately, so there isn’t much to entertain you with. However Mothers’ Day is coming up this weekend and also opening day fishing, so perhaps we will have more for you to feast your eyes on then. The Lord has blessed us with the love of parents to enhance our lives even after they’ve left us to go home to him. The memories they leave behind are a great gift to cherish as we grow older and share with kinfolk and friends. Thank you, God, for all of your loving kindness in our lives.
MYRNA FAUSKA
BEAR CREEK
No news last week as Leroy and I were in Punta Cana for the wedding of our grandson Cardell Potter and Emily Felzke. We were at the Hard Rock Resort. The wedding was on the Beach. A wonderful trip.
Ken and Sue Olsen took Leroy and me to Minneapolis to board our plane on Wednesday the 14th. On Wednesday the 21st, Ken and Sue Olsen picked us up in Eau Claire. Of course we had to stop at Norske Nook on our way home for pie.
Duane and Becky Prielipp entertained friends/relatives at a party on Saturday evening at the American Legion Hall in Tomah.
Darrell and Sheila Prielipp and Ken and Sue Olsen attended Duane and Becky Prileipp’s party on Saturday evening.